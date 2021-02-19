In the midst of the growing denunciations of the opposition regarding the health plan, the Minister of Health, Ginés González García, organized a secret vaccination operation in his ministry for leaders and friends that it was sought to keep under strict secrecy and that strikingly aired early this Friday by the journalist Horacio Verbitsky, one of the immunized.

The operation took place on Thursday in the building that the minister occupies on 9 de Julio Avenue. That day, González García traveled to Entre Ríos to monitor the progress of the immunization plan in that province with the governor, and left the logistics in the hands of his private secretary.

Clarion had accessed the information this Thursday afternoon. And he began to verify the veracity of the data late at night in dialogue with government officials and collaborators, who unofficially admitted the existence of the vaccination operation.

Hours later, Verbitsky detailed, surprisingly, part of that operation and admitted that he himself had been one of those vaccinated thanks to his personal negotiations with the Minister of Health.

As this newspaper reconstructed, on Thursday four medical specialists from the Posadas Hospital – some of them high-ranking – arrived at the Ministry of Health after noon at the request of the minister himself with a dozen of Sputnik V vaccine dose, without knowing who they should inoculate.

The logistics, they trusted, was “top secret”: the specialists they did not arrive at the ministry in official cars and they went up to one of the rooms on the second floor of the ministry in the private elevator used by González García himself and the highest ranking officials.

Horacio Verbitsky, president of CELS and journalist. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

Total ten were vaccinated. Among them, in addition to the former columnist for Página12, Senator Jorge Taiana and the deputy Eduardo Valdes, who on Sunday travel with President Alberto Fernández to Mexico to participate in the celebration of that country’s independence. Foreign Minister Felipe Solá, who is part of the Mexican delegation, was also vaccinated. Solá is 70 years old.

Who were the other six? There are reliable versions that were even more. Until the moment of publication of this note, the Minister of Health, his vice Carla Vizzotti; the Chief of Cabinet of the Ministry, Lisandro Bonelli; and spokesmen for the portfolio they preferred to remain silent when consulting this newspaper and they did not give an official answer.

While, González García did not acknowledge receipt of the revelation either. de Verbitsky and tweeted about his participation in the inauguration of the Economic and Social Council.

Before the consultation of this newspaper, the Presidency of the Nation confirmed that Alberto Fernández asked Minister González García for a written explanation especially the episode.

Jorge Taiana, national senator and former chancellor.

Valdés, also after the question of Clarion, replied that He was vaccinated at the ceremonial request of the Presidency of the Nation before the trip to Mexico.

“It was because of my age – the deputy is 65 years old -. They sent me to the Posadas vaccination center and when I arrive they tell me to go to the ministry vaccination center. they vaccinated and I left, “he explained to Clarion. “It was not an illegal clinic,” said the deputy while leaving Casa Rosada to have a PCR test.

The same procedure ran for Taiana: in her environment they answered that He also went to get vaccinated at the Posadas and that in the end he was referred “to the health vaccination”.

In the case of Verbitsky, he himself told it on the radio, a few hours after officials received Clarín’s inquiries for the VIP vaccination.

The national deputy Eduardo Valdés, with Cristina Kirchner and Alberto Fernández, in the act for May 25, 2019.

“I called my old friend Ginés González García, whom I have known for many years, who told me that I had to go to the Posadas Hospital. When I was about to go I received a message from the Ginés secretary, who told me that a team of vaccinators from Posadas to the ministry, and for him to go there to give me the vaccine. Well, I went to the ministry and the vaccination team was there. And I found out there that number 2 of Clarion, José Antonio Aranda, who had also found out at the ministry, “said the journalist on the El Uncover radio program in which he participates weekly.

In a short statement, Jose Antonio Aranda, one of the shareholders of Clarín Group, denied what would I have done procedures before the Ministry of Health or another official to get vaccinated against COVID by a path other than that offered to the whole of society by the authorities. “I’m just going to do it -assured- when it is my turn that I will request as soon as it opens in the city of Buenos Aires the registry to do it. “The Buenos Aires administration the registry opened this friday.

Consulted by Clarion specifically on this topic, Ginés González García denied that Aranda had asked him to be vaccinated: “He never asked me for anything,” the minister stressed.

Consulted by this newspaper, Verbitsky preferred not to comment.

The uproar, which escalated over the hours on social networks after Verbitsky’s statement, occurs amid criticism of the opposition for the vaccination plan and after the presentation of a project of Together for Change to punish with prison to those who authorize the application to people who are not yet within the groups to be immunized.

The latest data show that in the country 391,975 people had been vaccinated with the first dose and 241,662 with the second dose. According to the strategic plan designed by Salud 763,000 workers are listed as the first priority group to be immunized: “Personnel of public and private health establishments in a staggered manner according to the risk of their activity”.

At the beginning of the month, the essayist Beatriz Sarlo had revealed that she was offered the vaccine “under the table.” “I said ‘never’, I’d rather die drowning from COVID”, responded in an exchange with Senator Mariano Recalde in the TN studies, during a discussion related to “corruption.”

So far, despite repeated official promises, the country has received four shipments from Moscow totaling 1,220,000 of both doses of Sputnik V vaccine, and 580,000 doses of AstraZeneca / Oxford manufactured in India.

In recent weeks, criticism from the opposition increased in this regard. The case more controversial It took place in Santa Cruz after the mayor of the town of Comandante Luis Piedrabuena, Federico Bodlovic, was immunized together with his wife and his driver before completing the vaccination plan for health personnel.

Look also

