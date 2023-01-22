The palace he seemed like a mirage of himself.

The canal water shimmered in the sun, drawing my gaze to it.

The opulent building dominated the landscape, and the landscape seemed made for it.

I got on my bike. Strobe light beams cut through the narrow cracks between the trees and my tires crushed the gravel.

As I cycled down a hidden path, the crimson leaves of the trees covered my head and open fields stretched out in the distance.

There was no one in sight. But a short distance away inside the opulent ballrooms of the Palace of Versailles, thousands of people swarmed.

I was in the Park of Versailles, the 2,000-acre playground for the kings, queens and political leaders who made up France’s ruling class until the late 18th century.

Versailles was the center of power and the material embodiment of the monarchy absolute that reigned in France until the Revolution of 1788-1799.

The palace witnessed strategic marriages and state visits.

But the entire estate was actually built for other reasons: leisure, with the vast park and smaller manicured gardens used for pleasure and debauchery.

In the centuries since it was built, Versailles has become one of the most famous and most visited palaces in the world.a site that receives 27,000 visitors daily.

But outside the palace is another story, one that stretches for miles and is nearly impossible to walk through in a day.

It is there that, amid the fresh air and solitude, another facet of the great vision of the magnificent place can be seen.

“When you go to the gardens, you learn more about the history of Louis XIV, XV and XVI“, the tourist guide Mara Alfaro Prias told me.

“Versailles is more than paintings or chandeliers.”

different ideas

it all started in 1623 when Louis XIII built a hunting lodge in the countryside surrounding the small town of Versaillesabout 20 km southwest of the center of Paris.

But his son, Louis XIV, had bigger plans for the grounds.

“Louis XIV was a bit of an architect“, explained Mathieu da Vinha, scientific director of the Research Center of the Palace of Versailles.

“In Paris he couldn’t really enlarge the palaces because the urban fabric was too dense…in Versailles it was the opposite.”

The king didn’t just want more space.

“Louis XIV nhe needed what today we would call a ‘bachelor’s apartment’, that is, a small house of pleasures… for fun parties with some friends,” said Michel Vergé-Franceschi, co-author of the book Une Histoire Érotique de Versailles.

“So, he created Versailles partly for his pleasure, for his sexuality, with amazing gardens.”

Near the top of the park’s Grand Canal, tucked between cafes and restaurants, is a stand where visitors can rent bikes.

On my way there last fall I passed the Latona Fountain, collecting fallen orange leaves from the sculpted trees and wanting to know more about the flower-filled gardens and romantic groves.

They were the work of André Le Nôtre, the king’s gardener.

“It’s a garden where nothing is left to chance,” Hélène Dalifard, the palace’s communications director, told me.

“The gaze is always directed towards a particular effect… the idea is to imagine the garden as a museum in which the visitor thinks he is taking an aimless walk, while in reality he is completely guided by the effects of perspective” .

painstaking calculation

The dimensions of Versailles and its park were carefully calculated to reflect the Louvre; the Etoile Royale (the vantage point at the other end of the canal) and the Apollo Fountain are exactly the same distance away as the Place de l’Êtoile and the Place de la Concorde in Paris.

Y the distance between the Fountain of Apollo and the Palace of Versailles is the same as the distance between the Place de la Concorde and the Louvre.

There are optical illusions, hidden groves and subtle messages alluding to the Sun throughout the park, the personal symbol chosen by Louis XIV who is known as the Sun King.

To strengthen that connection, the image of Apollo, the Greek god of the Sun, appears in fountains, groves and statues of the place. Symbolically, Versailles would revolve around him and the gardens would be his setting.

“Versailles was the king’s theater,” Vergé-Franceschi said, adding that Louis XIV even wrote a book on the proper way to visit the gardens.

The route, which begins at the top steps of the garden, reads almost like an instruction manual, with precise directions on where to walk, stop, and what to admire along the way.

In 1661, when Louis XIV was married to Maria Theresa of Austria, he met Louise de La Vallière, the woman who would become his first official mistress.

“She was riding a horse through the park… could stand on a horse holding the reins of the animal with silk ropesand kill a wild boar in the forest of Versailles with stakes,” Vergé-Franceschi said.

They were meeting in private, in Louis XIII’s hunting lodge in the park.

“Since the castle was too small before Louis XIV enlarged itmost of the parties took place in the gardens,” da Vinha said.

The first great festivity offered at Versailles was the legendary Festival of Delights on the Enchanted Island.

Were six days of spectacular celebrations, with carousels, fireworks and plays by renowned French playwright Molièreofficially offered in honor of the mother and wife of Louis XIV, but unofficially dedicated to the Duchesse de La Vallière.

an open place

The park It has an air of excess and exclusivity, but surprisingly, the grounds were never closed to the public.

The entire complex remained open, from the king’s bedroom (as long as he was not there) to the gardens and park.

Today, Versailles is always open to the publicand access to the gardens and park is free, except on certain days.

“The tradition of the French monarchy is that the king must be accessible to his subjects, so one could enter the castle very freely on the condition of being well dressed,” da Vinha explained.

The lack of privacy could have been a contributing factor to the expansion of the grounds.

At Versailles, a palace was not enough.

Wanting to have a place to escape to, Louis XIV commissioned the Grand Trianon at the north end of the Grand Canal in 1670.

This was where he spent time with Madame de Montespan, the mistress who replaced Louise de La Vallière.

It’s a 30-minute walk from the palace to the site, but it’s a 5-minute bike ride from the rental stand.

The Grand Trianon sits on high ground, its salmon pink marble walls bend in arches open to the landscape. He is windy and pretty, like a little jewel box born out of nowhere.

A short distance from the Grand Trianon is the Petit Trianon, a palace Louis XV commissioned for the Countess de Barry in 1758, his mistress at the time (it was supposed to be for Madame de Pompadour, but she died before completion).

It would finally be offered to Marie Antoinette as a gift from Louis XVI in 1774.. He spent most of his time there.

The isolation of the monarchy at Versailles played a role in the Revolution; there they lived in opulence while the French population starved, and hundreds of citizens finally stormed the place in 1789.

“Versailles contributed to [Luis XVI y María Antonieta] disconnected from reality,” Vergé-Franceschi said.

A few years after the Revolution, the palace and its gardens were absorbed by the Republicto be preserved for the public.

*This article is part of the BBC Travel Slowcomotion series, which celebrates slow, self-propelled travel and invites readers to get out and reconnect with the world in a safe and sustainable way. If you want to read the original, click here.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.