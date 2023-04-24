A padlock that can be activated with a simple gesture. Here’s how it works and what it’s for.

Jeans are now an indispensable fashion accessory for almost everyone. Comfortable and never out of fashion, they were invented way back in the 1800s. The first trousers in this fabric seem to have been created in Italy, in Genoa, only to then be shipped to America.

And it is precisely in the United States that jeans have become a successful garment. It’s all due to Levi Strauss, owner of a San Francisco shop that sold buttons, thread, and curtain cloth. Primarily these trousers were invented for miners to whom the tailor Jacob Davis decides to apply copper rivets to reinforce the pockets. The two then file a patent for the jeans and Strauss begins mass-producing them.

And still today jeans are immortal and always in trend. And still today we get to discover the secrets that this garment possesses. A few years ago he depopulated the discovery of a secret pocket or the reason for that small pocket above the normal pocket. Today there’s a video posted by a user on Tiktok which is all the rage because he brought to the attention of a detail that not everyone knew and which is very useful.

TikTok influencer mmmarlo__5862 has published a video where he shows jeans and in particular the zip. According to the user, the zip on jeans hides a little secret. It is a padlock that is used to prevent the zip from going down, keeping it blocked.

Doing so is very simple: once the zip has been pulled up, just flatten the puller and the zip will be closed. In this way we will be safe from any accidental lowering of the hinge.

A discovery that has left many jeans lovers breathless who never thought of such a thing. Amazing how i jeans they continue to amaze today.