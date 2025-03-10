If every Friday at the end of the day, without moving a finger, you had a summary of the whole week, the organized files and the tasks sent to the client, you would probably be the envy of any project manager. Well that’s what Pipeline pro does for animation studies and visual effects. A tool that organizes, automates, reduces errors and releases time for what really matters: the strategic and creative work of each team.

Pipeline Pro was born, like many innovations, of an obvious need. It was 2016 when Rodrigo Medinilla designed a supercomputer in Tenerife to support audiovisual productions. When collaborating with producers, it detected a key problem: chaos in planning. Many companies reached the end of production without budget or organization.

This observation led to the development of Pipeline Pro, a tool that would allow studies to organize from the beginning, optimizing resources and avoiding improvisation. In 2017, he launched a beta, tested in a German producer who to date has moved 12 projects in which “they have participated in 500 people,” says Medinilla.

“It is a platform whose main function is production control,” explains the CEO. And it is that to effectively coordinate a production, in an average series they are managed Around 50,000 tasks. The magnitude of this work volume shows the complexity of ensuring that each deliverable arrives in a timely manner.









But the tool not only manages people, but also files. “We distinguish ourselves from the competition because we manage the work files, in addition to managing who does what, control the files and how they pass from one person to another.” In many cases, they even automate processes. “It is as if you take care of painting a picture, because the system takes care of buying the canvas, the paintings, preparing everything so that you directly start painting.”

The impact on productivity is significant. “A study of 10 people goes from managing 3 simultaneous projects to 5, 66% more capacity,” says Medinilla. “The error ratio per operator drops 30%, the preparation time of a scene is reduced from 30 minutes to 0 and a 12.5% ​​productivity by operator is gained.” In addition, it eliminates the need for additional servers for co -productions and minimizes ‘ransomware’ risks thanks to its cloud storage.

The platform, which has already been adopted by ten major producers in its beta phase, including studies with up to 200 employees, plans a second financing round for 2025 for one million euros. The investment will allow expanding its infrastructure with new data centers in Europe, the United States and Asia, develop an AI module to facilitate use without technical knowledge, enter a marketplace of animation producers and strengthen their equipment in Spain to consolidate in the visual effects sector.

In addition, they will close agreements with two universities in Madrid and Barcelona so that their students use the platform in their projects, allowing to prove their resistance and form talent that is already familiar with the tool when joining the labor market.