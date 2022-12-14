The secret garden: plot, cast, trailer, how many episodes and streaming of the film on Canale 5

The secret garden is the film broadcast this evening, Wednesday 14 December 2022, on Canale 5 in prime time from 21.45. The 2020 film is directed by Marc Munden. The film is the sixth film adaptation of the 1910 novel of the same name written by Frances Hodgson Burnett. But what is the plot, the cast, the trailer and where to stream the film The Secret Garden? Here’s everything you need to know.

Plot

The film tells the story of Mary (Dixie Egerickx), a little girl born in India to English parents. Orphaned by an epidemic, she goes to live with her widowed uncle, Lord Archibald Craven (Colin Firth), in a huge mansion in Yorkshire. Her uncle is almost never at home and the little girl spends a lot of time with the maid Martha (Isis Davis), who informs her of the existence of a garden on her estate, looked after by Mrs. Craven when she was still alive. From that moment on, finding the hidden garden becomes the mission of the little girl, who identifies in that magical place a corner of paradise in the big house. In the garden, the little girl discovers family secrets and a wonderful world in which to let her imagination run wild.

The secret garden: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot, but what is the cast of the film? Starring much loved actors such as Dixie Egerickx, Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Jemma Powell, Edan Hayhurst, Isis Davis, Maeve Dermody. Below all the actors and their characters interpreted.

Dixie EgerickxMary Lennox

Colin FirthLord Archibald Craven

Julie WaltersMrs Medlock

Edan HayhurstColin Craven

Amir WilsonDickon Sowerby

Jemma PowellGrace Craven

Isis Davis: Martha Sowerby

Maeve DermodyAlice Lennox

Rupert YoungMarcus Lennox

Tommy Gene SurridgeBill

David VerreyJeremy

Anne Lacey: Mrs. Pitcher

Trailer

Watch the trailer for the movie The Secret Garden below.

How many bets

But how many episodes are planned for The Secret Garden? As mentioned, this is a film so everything will be aired tonight, December 14, 2022, in a single episode. The airing is scheduled from 21.45 to 23.50. The overall duration will therefore be approximately 2 hours and 5 minutes (including commercial breaks).

Streaming and TV

Where to see The Secret Garden on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 14 December 2022 – at 21.45 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free Mediaset Infinity platform which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from a PC , tablets and smartphones.