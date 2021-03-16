After the CDU bankruptcies, Söder’s chances could increase. There is still nothing new to report, they say. But behind the scenes there is tactics.

Munich – Officially, the agreed schedule continues to apply. Between Easter and Pentecost, it should be clarified who the CDU and CSU will send into the race to defend the Chancellery in the federal election on September 26th.

Even after the devastating CDU bankruptcies on Sunday in the State elections in Baden-Württemberg and Rhineland-Palatinate, party leader Armin Laschet just doesn’t want to let the hectic pace arise. And CSU boss Markus Söder also said on Monday: “There is nothing new to report on the question about the candidate for chancellor.” This will be clarified “in due course”. Söder emphasizes that the unity of the Union is now decisive.

Söder or Laschet – who has the better cards?

But behind the scenes, of course, tactics have long been in place – in both camps. Söder or Laschet – one of the two should be Angela Merkel’s successor in the Chancellery, that much is already certain in the Union. Naturally, as chairman of the larger CDU, Laschet has the better cards. But Söder has the better poll numbers. And the greater the fear in the Union of even losing the Bundestag election in the end, the higher its shares will rise. Laschet knows that too. “We have to fight,” he demanded of his party yesterday in the CDU executive committee.

The day after the CDU debacle, CSU boss Söder appears in front of the cameras before Armin Laschet. His announcements are peppered with subliminal messages. The successes of Winfried Kretschmann (Greens) and Malu Dreyer (SPD) in the federal states showed “that people play an important role in elections. And not only in municipal elections, but also in state elections, and certainly also in the federal government, ”says Söder, who is considered a greater charismatic than Laschet. Certainly not a coincidence. He also records a horror scenario.

“There are theoretically majorities outside the Union,” says Söder. Anyone who thinks that the CDU and CSU will definitely appoint the next Federal Chancellor has been refuted. “We won’t be able to win the federal election in September with the sleeping car,” says Söder. This can also be interpreted as a doubt about Laschet’s suitability as a candidate. Another announcement: Söder is also looking for the blame for the bankruptcies in the CDU-dominated corona management at the federal level – the ministers Jens Spahn (health) and Peter Altmaier (economy) should be meant. Söder therefore calls for fresh minds in the Union for the federal election campaign. “Around the cabinet, the two Union parties must once again form teams for the future.”

It is becoming more and more open, however, to what point Söder would even follow the call of the Union. If the polls of the CDU and CSU drop so far that the chances of victory are smaller, he could also thankfully decline – and refer to what he always said: “My place is in Bavaria.” An option that Laschet does not have. He has to run as the new CDU boss, even if the election for the Union were hopeless – but it’s not that far yet.

SPD also wants traffic lights at the federal level

While the CDU is licking its wounds, the other parties were discussing possible new government options after the federal election. SPD General Secretary Lars Klingbeil spoke out in the BR for a so-called traffic light coalition with the Greens and the FDP. “The traffic light is possible, and we are fighting for it now.” Meanwhile, the Greens put the brakes on: “It is a completely open year,” said party leader Robert Habeck. It is “absurdly too early” to commit to a constellation in the federal government now. FDP leader Christian Lindner also said it was too early to speculate. The decisive factor is which content fits together. ”

The next dates in the super election year 2021

March 19: The Greens want to present their election platform for the federal election.

May 9: Special party conference of the SPD, Olaf Scholz is officially nominated as candidate for chancellor.

May 14th to 16th: Federal party conference of the FDP.

June 6: State election in Saxony-Anhalt. So far, Reiner Haseloff (CDU) has governed in a troubled coalition with the SPD and the Greens.

September 12: Local election in Lower Saxony, limited information.

September 26th: A super election day: Not only the Bundestag is redefined; At the same time, state elections are being held in Thuringia, Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania and Berlin.

