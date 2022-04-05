The poet Rainer Maria Rilke. cord press

The flawless yet elegant poet, the poet in his prime, the poet loved by all women, recovers from an exhausting idyll—actually he hides, besieged—in the sleepy Bavarian village of Irschenhausen. There, believing himself to be incognito in the Schönblick guest house, he thinks that not even the insatiable and persevering Magda von Hattinberg will be able to find him.

It is the summer of 1914, the Great War will break out in a matter of weeks, Rainer María Rilke is 50 years old and, for the first time in a long time, he fails to see the providential relief to his financial difficulties that, punctually, has always come. He doesn’t fret too much, though: while his creativity is experiencing a drought, Rilke enjoys and profits from the genteel literary gatherings at the Schönblick boardinghouse, which on summer nights attract the multi-talented. People like Lou, called “Louolou”, Albert-Lasard.

Loulou is considered to be an expressionist and unsuccessful painter, she is 30 years old, descends from a family of Jewish bankers from Metz, is married to a happy cuckold who is almost 30 years older and to whom Loulou has borne a daughter. Mr. Albert is a chemist and also the rich owner of a famous photographic laboratory. Loulou pretends, at first, not to recognize the poet that she has fallen in love with the eyes of the pittrice and —she will admit it later— also of Loulou’s slight limp, a congenital hip defect that she has sublimated into a tenuous and lascivious tong.

Mauricio Wiesenthal, the most notable Catalan art historian, Rilke’s incomparable biographer, tells us that by then the poet did not bother to conceive new strategies of approach and conquest. He resorted to old, tried-and-true tricks, such as steering the dinner table conversation to topics such as reincarnation, Fate, or ghostly apparitions, appearing esoteric in the manner of Yeats.

Like almost all his girlfriends, Rilke proposed to Loulou to translate together The New Life, or adapt, perhaps, the Sonnets of the Portuguese Lady, by Elizabeth Barrett Browning. Her killer sentence was “what a mysterious strategy has been fulfilled in us, Alice, Marie, Adrienne, Magda, I meant Loulou!”

Romance thrives; They start making plans. Only the pressing correspondence of Anton Kippenberg, Rilke’s publisher, bothers him, whom Rilke keeps at bay with translations made in tandem with his former girlfriends or with fragments of his still incomplete Elegies that Herr Kippenberg publishes in a literary supplement.

One day a letter arrives from Kippenberg with the news that an anonymous donor, a discreet and interested patron, only in supporting Austrian writers or artists of indisputable talent who were also truly in financial trouble, has arranged to endow Rainer Maria Rilke with 20,000 Austrian crowns. Nothing less.

To understand: one hundred years later – only about seven years ago – that sum was equivalent to about 420,000 dollars. And the generous stranger was a disgustingly rich and eccentrically selfless 25-year-old who was about to go voluntarily to the front lines in those days.

His name was Ludwig Wittgenstein, but Rilke only came to know the identity of the benefactor much later. In any case, at that time that name would have meant nothing to him or to anyone else in the world outside the narrow circle of Cambridge mathematicians whose center was Bertrand Russell.

The scion of one of the richest families in the Austro-Hungarian Empire, Wittgenstein’s personal fortune generated, before the war began, an annual income of about $160,000. He had already passed through Cambridge and won the admiration of top figures such as Bertrand Russel and Gottlieb Frege with his works on language and mathematical logic. But, in one of his fits of misanthropy, he had left Cambridge to go live, all alone, in a cabin he had built in a remote part of Norway.

Only in this way, he affirmed, detached from the university world and from worldly life, could he dedicate himself entirely to philosophy. Hermit in Norway, European press was sent and one of his favorite publications was Die Fackel (The torch), edited and written in Vienna by his admired friend Karl Kraus.

In one of his installments, Kraus praised a related publication, published in Innsbruck by a printer named Ludwig von Ficker. Characteristic of Wittgenstein’s personality, probably an “Aspergerian” whom Ray Monk, one of his best biographers, likens to Prince Myshkin of The idiotthe philosopher wrote to Mr. Ficker.

In his letter, Wittgenstein offered to transfer 100,000 Austrian crowns to Ficker with a request to distribute them to poor Austrian artists. “I come to you on this matter,” he was saying, “because I presume that, as an editor, you will be familiar with many of our best talents and know who among them are most in need of support.” He wanted to get rid of all material ties and he was serious.

When, after a few inquiries, Ficker was persuaded that this was no joke and that his Ludwig was one of the richest “coal and steel Jews” in the empire, he met him in Vienna and showed him a list of needy that Wittgenstein approved without question.

It was headed by Rainer Maria Rilke, the poet Georg Trakl and the poet and playwright Carl Dallago, each of whom received 20,000 crowns each. For Rilke, Trakl and Dallago, Wittgenstein always felt deep admiration. In addition, and with varying amounts, Frick’s list included figures such as the painter Oskar Kokoshka and the Viennese architect Adolf Loos. Just the day that Ficker received the large sum, the war broke out.

Throughout the war, Wittgenstein managed to get himself assigned to the most dangerous positions. From the conflict he emerged covered in decorations for valor in combat and, amazingly, with the manuscript of the Tractatus logico-philosophicus that he wrote under enemy artillery fire and that this year marks one hundred years of making an appearance. Characteristically, instead of returning to Norway, he became a high school teacher.

Of his 20,000 crowns, Rilke only managed to see two thousand that the publisher Kippenberg advanced him in cash. The remaining eighteen thousand crowns, we suppose, disappeared along with Wittgenstein’s Vienna and the rest of the Austro-Hungarian Empire. C’est la guerre.

“The world is the totality of facts, not of things,” famously begins the Tractatus.

