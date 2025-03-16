The Spanish actor Álex Adrover is one of the contestants of the new edition of Survivors 2025. The Mallorcan headed for the Cays Cochinos to immerse himself in an adventure of the wildest just a few weeks ago.

Since then he has been separated from his wife, the Spanish actress Patricia Montero, who confessed have worried After knowing the news of the evacuation of the island where Adrover compensates for the arrival of a great storm.

“They evacuated all the islands. When you suddenly see that there may be danger … but I know it’s fineI know, “he said about the actor of I am Bea The most calm and smiling.

His tranquility showed that he was sure and that he knew for sure that the Adrover was in perfect condition. That is why he said that They have a secret code.

This is based on Make a gesture or express a keyword That both Patricia and her daughters know perfectly and which mean that it remains in good physical and mental condition and that there is nothing to worry about.

Although the interpreter of Brain leak 2 He did not want to reveal what his status reveals, he has assured that this “He does” on many occasions during direct and daily summaries.

“I have to save things. If I tell you everything always then you are no longer interested in the carpets, “he told the media ironically, although he did not close the door to explain this little secret in the future:” Not yet. ”