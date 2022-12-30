Romanian security forces have detained former kickboxer and scandalous blogger Andrew Tate and his brother on suspicion of organizing sexual slavery. According to investigators, the British, along with two citizens of the republic, forced the girls to participate in paid porn streams. Details of the arrest and the history of other misogynist streamers are in the Izvestia article.

Insidious seducer

The Romanian Organized Crime Unit and the National Prosecutor’s Office detained four people, including British citizens Andrew and Tristan Tate, on charges of organized human trafficking and corruption offences. As says in the official statement of the security forces, we are talking about the forced involvement of women in the creation of pornographic materials for social networks and inducement to participate in webcam broadcasts “in order to extract significant profits.”

Andrew Tate during detention Photo: REUTERS/Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea

Specifically, the British recruited girls, promising them cohabitation and even marriage. Later, the victims were transported to one of the buildings in Ilfov County (a district of Bucharest), where they were subjected to physical and psychological abuse. The kidnapped were intimidated, they were monitored around the clock, they demanded the payment of non-existent debts in order to persuade them to create porn content. Six victims of the group have been identified. Also in the materials of the investigation appear two cases of rape of one of the girls in March of this year. The police reported that during the searches they found 11 expensive cars.

Soon, details of the investigation appeared on English-language social networks – the alleged location of the sex prison and Tate himself became known to the police thanks to the inscription with the address on the pizza box, which was caught in the frame during the blogger’s fierce correspondence with Greta Tumberg on Twitter. The former athlete teased the eco-activist by telling her that he owns 33 cars with large volumes of fuel engines. In continuation of the controversy, he posted a video where, among other things, boxes of Romanian pizza flicker. Allegedly, the security forces understood that the suspect was in the country, and began a special operation, for which they had been preparing for a long time.

Content for Russian-speaking dreamers

Tate positions himself not only as a successful blogger, but also as a financial coach. Image makers exploited Tate’s biography as much as possible, telling how a simple guy from the street achieved success through the ring and became rich. He created the so-called financial school for those who want to build their own business or create their own brand. Also, his name today is associated with a number of projects to teach financial literacy and handling cryptocurrencies, as well as the promotion of gambling.

On various YouTube channels, videos complementary to Tate and his activities are distributed, telling about fabulous incomes, real estate, property worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Appears in the clips and a collection of expensive cars, which are probably referred to in the police report. In the ads, the Tate brothers’ fleet is valued at $7.5 million.

Photo: social networks

The network reports that the blogger moved to Bucharest with the team “to be economically free.” In the capital of Romania, there was an office of Cobra Estate, a legal entity that manages the brothers’ projects. Now, if the accusations of the security forces are confirmed, it may turn out that the real financial success was based on the creation of porn content banned in a number of countries and the slave labor of sex concubines. It is noteworthy that Russian-speaking users have also become the target audience for Tate’s personal brand advertising in recent months.

History of a misogynist

In fact, the popularity of this man is associated not so much with his path to fame, but with scandalous statements about women, misanthropic views and actions on the Web. He came into the spotlight in 2016 when a viral video of him beating a woman went viral. For years, he has confirmed his sexist views in interviews at various venues. He also made obscene proposals to girls on live broadcasts, including hinting at intimacy to a minor.

Tate’s personality can be judged, for example, from a comment on a post about a collection for the treatment of a seriously ill child. Tate wrote to his father: “Do you feel like a failure to realize that the amount needed for the treatment of your son is less than a quarter of the cost of one of my five cars … This is nothing to me. Ask politely and I will save your son.” This happened five years ago, after which his Twitter account was blocked. Presumably this time coincided with the move of the Tate brothers from the United States, where the British lived, to Eastern Europe. However, after the purchase of the social network by Elon Musk, Tate returned.

Photo: social networks

The fact that Tate’s main income is the organization of webcam broadcasts for money was previously reported. And moving to Romania could be due to the fact that in the US he had problems with the law due to the involvement of girls in the porn industry.

Nevertheless, the brawler has gained subscribers in various social networks – in those few where he is not blocked from his armies of followers and millions of video views.

You can’t get famous for good deeds.

Tate is not the only blogger who has taken the path of humiliating women and mocking the weak for the sake of views and donations. Perhaps the most infamous of them is Aleksey Makeev – for the amusement of a crowd of subscribers, he beat up women and old people who accidentally got in his way, kicked children, humiliated and mocked people who were not able to resist a major blogger. He also displayed Nazi symbols. He was treated in psychiatric hospitals.

After a series of illegal videos, in order to avoid problems with Russian law, he left for Mexico, where he received political asylum. In the New World, he continued to mock foreigners: after repeated insults and beatings of local residents, they tried to lynch the Russian, the crowd broke into his home. But the blogger fought back by stabbing one of the attackers (the deceased was 19 years old). The court sentenced Makeev to 37 years in prison.

Photo: social networks Alexey Makeev

Now he claims that he is subjected to torture, humiliation and sexual violence while in custody. During the period of remission, he was seen in a theatrical prison production on a biblical theme. Surprisingly, the inadequate Russian managed to put together a substantial capital through social networks, which allowed him to live comfortably abroad.

Another misogynist who fed on social networks on handouts from viewers is Stanislav Reshetnikov. He performed disgusting tasks for his subscribers online for money, including those with sexual overtones. After one of the streams, he exposed his partner to the cold, who later died. Drugs were found in the girl’s blood, and numerous traces of physical violence were found on her body. In April 2021, Reshetnikov was sentenced to six years in a strict regime colony for severe injuries resulting in death.

Another blogger who raised his hand against a woman live, Andrei Burim, was sentenced to six months of corrective labor with a deduction of 10% of his salary this year. He received such a lenient punishment for beating model Alena Efremova – during the stream, he hit her head on the table several times.

“I do not rule out that the fight against such bloggers in the world is sluggish, due to the fact that they are covered by law enforcement agencies,” said Vladimir Zykov, head of the Association of Professional Users of Social Networks and Messengers. – It was hardly possible that the police were not aware that his activities, to put it mildly, were illegal. This does not happen, for sure the signals came before.

He believes that people with certain mental disabilities are engaged in this kind of activity.

– It’s simple – they earn money on it and enjoy it. Psychological and physical violence is a pleasure for such people,” the expert concluded.