Jésica Fernández (@almadeluniverso) has just edited her first book Filira: a feminist reading of the astrological Chiron myth (El Zócalo Printing). In it, he re-read the myth of the centaur Chiron, which is part of the asteroids “centaurs” that orbit the Sun between Jupiter and Neptune. We share a fragment of the second chapter.

All versions of the myth are true, says Levi Strauss. Taking this premise into account is necessary when we analyze any myth because it allows us a slightly closer understanding of complex human experiences, especially within the astrological consultation.

None of the versions of the myth are therefore exclusive but rather, and as part of what feminism proposes as a new vision of the world, they are added. The question is, perhaps, which versions of the myths are not told: What is hidden in the version that transmits the knowledge that colonizes? What is the real question? Where is the subaltern?

Like all myths, the myth of Chiron is not exempt from these versions and these silences since in some versions he is the king of the centaurs; in others their priest, ancestor, healer or guide.

Who is Chiron?

What does appear in common is that Chiron is “different” from the rest, behaves in ways that separate him from the generality of the centaurs and that indicates something in him that refers to superiority: Academic and rational knowledge as desirable is part of the way in which the patriarchy has structured knowledge by splitting the civilized of the instinctual or animal, the other dichotomy according to which the history of the centaur is interpreted and that also appears in the interpretation of his name as we pointed out previously.

Chiron is the son of Cronos (Saturn) and Philira, an immortal and a mortal. The mythology about his birth is also multiple and one. I say multiple because in some versions it is Saturn who becomes a horse to escape from Rea when he meets Filira, while in other versions he becomes a horse to be able to deceive Fìlira and take her, or another version is that both the mortal and the immortal are transformed into equines either as a way to find themselves or because the mortal could not find other ways to escape from Saturn.

In addition, what happens after the meeting is also multiple. Other options in the multiplicity may be that Saturn escapes when Rhea finds them, perhaps he just leaves. Filira may have been abandoned and begging for mercy as she may have escaped “ashamed” (depending on the version we read, her response to the abuse changes).

Wherever Chiron is in our letter there is an experience of rejection, we feel separated by something that we are and that is constitutive of identity (Reinhart, 1991) but that in the long run would show us how I can use my gifts for the healing of others and for my own "resilience."

Chiron in the natal chart: how to interpret it

There are two facts, however, that make this the same story beyond the multiplicity of versions; the first is that Filira is raped and, on the other, that the product of this unionChiron is rejected by her at her birth.

Thus, in theory, it should be interpreted in the astral charts:

There where Chiron is in our natal chart there is a rejection experience, we feel cut off by something that we are and that is constitutive of identity (Reinhart, 1991) but that in the long run would show us how I can use my gifts for the healing of others and for my own “resilience”.

According to the official story Philira abandons Chiron when he recognizes him half animal and half human: a monster. So what is implicitly read between the lines in all the narratives is that she prioritizes her individual desire in an egocentric way (I Filira choose not to raise a child) when she abandons her child as a “monster”.

She is a woman who cannot “take responsibility” for a baby and who chooses, apparently against what she should have done, to abandon it. We know this because this fact is usually presented as Chiron’s first wound: having been rejected by his own mother, apparently the only one responsible for their support and their upbringing.

But what the narratives obviate and make invisible, making Philira only an instrument for Chiron’s painful punishment, is that the monstrosity is not his animal half or his human half (What part is scariest in a centaur?), but rather that Chiron was the product of rape.

Filira is related to the hatred that the violation of my limits can generate and at the same time represents the response of power: "better stay calm".

Most accounts can agree, and in this way naturalize, in which Filira is raped by SaturnBut none of them take this into consideration to analyze the rejection: the “duty” of being a mother is imposed in the reading of the wound.

Here, again as so many times we have found ourselves in the different stories of the world, motherhood is a mandate That cannot be doubted for women, but parenthood is not something we have to ask about, as the fact that Saturn does not appear even in the question about the wound shows us.

No author or any author have ever wondered if the first injury could not have been caused by the abandonment of the father, we infer that all the pain and responsibility belongs to the mother who could not put aside something “insignificant” such as having been forced to conceive and we hold him responsible for all the first hardships that little Chiron experienced.

Filira: the witch behind the scenes?



The end of the story for Filira is that she begs the gods to take her out of that suffering, so the owners of heaven decide to turn her into a linden tree.

.“From this union a son was finally born, who was Chiron, the Centaur, with the body and legs of a horse and the torso and arms of a man. When Fílira saw it, she was so horrified that she begged to be transformed into anything, because she did not want to continue being what she was. The gods granted her request and turned her into a linden tree. Thus Chiron was abandoned, later found by Apollo, who became his adoptive father and taught him many of his skills ”(Reinhart, 1991).

Linden is used for rest and sleep, but Reinhart quotes that it too it used to be used for to write And in the divinatory arts. How is it that an abused woman and victim of the system (an immortal god would surely have more privileges than an oceanid) become a tool to facilitate prophecy or a tea to calm and sleep?

What does the dream that is always a space of vulnerability invite us to? What does Fílira take care of during that break? Could it be that she watches over us in what she could not have? Or perhaps it simply invites you to think about how the linden tree calms the discomfort and discomfort that anger against the world can arouse?

It is surprising to me that, as a rape victim, she is not turned into a tree with thorns, in a violent bonfire or destructive tornado, but in the continuity of what a woman should be: something delicate, subtle and without anger (linden is even hepatoprotective in infusions and the liver is the center of anger).

The bond with Lilith

The myth of Philira is very similar to that of the Witch archetype or Lilith story because in all of them the woman is punished, as Mona Chollet points out in “Brujas”, for her claim to autonomy and because they are all configured as the image of the anti-mother, the woman who discovers and who maintains that she does not have to be a mother to be able to be complete, which can abort if desired or even, in the case of witches, eat children (Chollet, 2019).

On the other hand, it is interesting to note that no man was ever accused of Saturnal and equated to the figure of that archetype, considering that he was the first to devour his children so that his power was not put into play while Lilith, Filira or the witches are the first to be questioned for their non-desire for motherhood.

It is no surprise, we know that the producing bodies of women are claimed for the uterus and the child and it is not conceivable that a mother abandons him, but the same place is never claimed from men to the point of having naturalized as women raise their children alone. Perhaps, being traditionally the last planet in the solar system, it is also the last thing we wonder and question.

The patriarchal wound

The literature on Philira is scarce, which should not surprise us because, as I pointed out at the beginning, the condition of the junior it is silence and it is invisible, so the fact that the story of Filira is not told only reaffirms us that it does not represent anything of value or importance for the system where it is narrated, it ends up being an anecdotal fact and one more detail in life, in the narration that really (seems to be) is important: that of Chiron.

Filira is related to the hatred that the violation of my limits can generate and at the same time represents the response of power: “Better stay calm.”

How many times have our mothers and grandmothers received as a response to their pains and concerns a phrase similar to “it is better to leave it like that, better to leave it alone”, “Why shake the hornet’s nest”, “You know how it is”, “Why are you going to expose yourself to that ”and infinities etc? Better accept these conditions that they gave you, the way the events unfolded, whatever is happening.

Autonomy is always punished in women’s stories and for not replicating in the reading the astral charts patriarchal violence We cannot simply “forget” where Chiron comes from, because Chiron’s story is traversed from beginning to end by what he represents to his mother.

Fragment of Filira, the new book by feminist astrologer Jésica Fernández (@AlmaDelUniverso).