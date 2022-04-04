Juan Carlos and Carlitos are united, very united. More than a teacher, a mentor, a friend. This is demonstrated by the moved embrace of the former number 1 in the world to his freshman pupil in Miami, the only Spaniard to have won it. This is demonstrated by the surprise he wanted to give him on the eve, when from Spain, where he had raced for the death of his father, he returned to Florida to be next to his pupil in the first Masters 1000 final.