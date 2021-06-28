“Il Segreto” weekly previews, scheduled from 28 June to 3 July 2021. What will we see in this week’s reruns on Rai 3 at 12.30? Soledad no longer knows how to get closer to Juan, who doesn’t want to know anything about her anymore and considers their story over.

Raimundo he is ill, has had a heart attack and needs to be operated on.

Emilia goes by Miranar to ask for their help: he wants to sell the inn to raise the money necessary for his father’s operation.

Sebastian he is tormented that he cannot help his sister and father.

Rosary defends his son in the eyes of Francisca woman, who wants to teach him a lesson for the fact that he is encouraging his fellow villagers.

Soledad she is desperate because she wants to talk to Juan, but he pushes her away.

Alberto asks to don Alfonso to convince Pepa not to make risky gestures to be able to review Martin, but Pepa she does not listen to them and secretly goes to the estate, which is guarded by armed men, and is discovered.

Read also: The Secret today, previews June 30: Soledad’s tormented love

Mauricio discovers that Pepa she snuck into the villa. Tristan he has her thrown out badly, also threatening to report her to the Civil Guard.

At the beginning Pepa does not reveal what happened ad Alberto, but then he confides.

The doctor goes by Tristan to clarify the situation.

Alberto face up Castro ordering him not to approach Pepa, now his betrothed.

Only the arrival of the girl prevents the discussion from escalating into a real fight.

War convinces Pepa that, for his sake, it is best not to go near the estate to see Martin until their marriage has been celebrated and they have the means to get the baby back.

Soledad keep insisting that you want to be together with Juan, but he reiterates that their story is over.

The girl tries everything to win back Juan entrusting to Mariana a letter and a casket to give to his brother.

Donna Francisca, determined to do the impossible for Raimundo, welcomes the son of Ulloa, Sebastian, as a guest.

Emilia communicate to Raimundo who decided to sell the inn in order to pay for the operation, but Raimundo refuses to sign the papers.

The women of the country, led by Pepa, organize a collection to allow Raimundo to undergo the costly operation that represents his only hope of salvation, however uncertain.

It may interest you: The Secret, previews today 31 May: Juan challenges the Marquis to a duel

Unfortunately, the results are poor.

Dolores was confirmed by Pepa who is not pregnant. Now, however, the woman doesn’t know how to deal with Pedro who is no longer in the skin of the idea of ​​becoming a father.

In the short term, however, Dolores she begins to make sui generis requests to her husband, passing them off as desires which, if satisfied, would favor the birth of a healthy and robust child.

The first season of “The secret” airs from Monday to Saturday on Network 4 from 12.30 to 13.