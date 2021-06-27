Weekly previews “Il Segreto”, episodes from June 28 to July 3, 2021. What will we see in the rerun episodes on Rete 4 at 12.30 from Monday to Friday? Between Tristan and Pepa it just seems over. There are misunderstandings and misunderstandings between them. Guerra wants to marry Balmes. But will there be another chance for the two former lovers?

Dolores, having been confirmed by Pepa not to be pregnant, she does not know how to deal with Pedro who is no longer in the skin of the idea of ​​becoming a father.

Emilia goes by Miranar to ask for their help: he wants to sell the inn to raise the money necessary for his father’s operation.

Alberto asks to don Alfonso to convince Pepa not to make risky gestures to be able to review Martin, but Pepa she does not listen to them and secretly goes to the estate, which is guarded by armed men, and is discovered.

Read also: The Secret, previews today 24 May: Pepa angry with Tristan

Sebastian he is tormented that he cannot help his sister and father.

Rosary defends his son in the eyes of Francisca woman, who wants to teach him a lesson for the fact that he is encouraging his fellow villagers.

Soledad she is desperate because she wants to talk to Juan, but he pushes her away.

Mauricio discovers that Pepa she snuck into the villa. Tristan he has her thrown out badly, also threatening to report her to the Civil Guard.

At the beginning Pepa does not reveal what happened ad Alberto, but then he confides.

The doctor goes by Tristan to clarify the situation.

Alberto face up Castro ordering him not to approach Pepa, now his betrothed.

Only the arrival of the girl prevents the discussion from escalating into a fight.

War convinces Pepa that, for his sake, it is best not to go near the estate to see Martin until their marriage has been celebrated and they have the means to get the baby back.

Emilia communicate to Raimundo who decided to sell the inn in order to pay for the operation, but Ulloa refuses to sign the papers.

The women of the village are organizing to raise the money necessary for the intervention of the man.

Soledad keep insisting that you want to be together with Juan, but he reiterates that their story is over.

It might interest you: The Secret, previews from 20 to 24 July: Pepa faces new pains

The girl tries everything to win back Juan entrusting to Mariana a letter and a casket to give to his brother.

Donna Francisca, determined to do everything for Raimundo, welcomes the son of Ulloa, Sebastian, as a guest.

Unfortunately the results of the operation to which he is subjected Raimundo they are scarce.

Dolores continue the play and start making extravagant requests a Pedro, passing them off as cravings which, if satisfied, would favor the birth of a healthy and robust child.

The first season of “The secret” airs from Monday to Saturday on Network 4 from 12.30 to 13.