Weekly previews “Il Segreto”, episodes from 21 to 26 June 2021. What will we see in the reruns of the Spanish soap opera on Rete 4 at 12.30? Alberto proposes to Pepa to marry him, even though he knows that the girl is not in love with him. However, he hopes that after the wedding things can change. He convinces her by telling her that their marriage is the only chance for her to have Martin back with her.

Alberto asks the hand of Pepa, even though he knows that the midwife does not return his feelings.

Doctor WarHowever, he is convinced that things can change during the marriage.

The doctor tries to persuade her Balmes telling her that the wedding is the only way for her to get her son back.

Pepa, suspecting that Tristan can permanently remove the child from her, reluctantly, decides to accept.

The two communicate their decision to Emilia (deeply in love with Alberto).

The girl runs away and writes a letter to Francisca woman in which he intends to show the true soul of Pepa.

The duel between the Marquis and Juan.

The Marquissecretly he had loaded the weapon intended for the young man with blanks. The gun ends up in the hands of Juan, who, however, grace the noble.

Juan becomes the leader of the laborers and organizes riots against the Montenegro.

However, in return, the Marquis must waive any claim on Soledad and on Montenegro and he must leave Puente Viejo and never come back.

Tristan does not grant to Pepa the opportunity to review Martin and to take it with you.

Emilia, entered the estate to leave a letter to Francisca woman (letter that he will later lose), he discovers that his father has had a heart attack and is in danger of dying.

Hipolito abandon photography.

Dolores, having been confirmed by Pepa of not being pregnant, she does not know how to behave with Pedro who is happy at the idea of ​​becoming a father.

Emilia goes by Miranar to ask for their help: he wants to sell the inn to raise the money necessary for his father’s operation.

Alberto asks to don Alfonso to convince Pepa not to make risky gestures to be able to review Martin, but Pepa she does not listen to them and secretly goes to the estate, which is guarded by armed men, and is discovered.

Sebastian he torments himself because he cannot help his sister and his father.

Rosary defends his son in the eyes of Francisca woman, who wants to teach him a lesson for the fact that he is encouraging his fellow villagers.

Soledad she is desperate because she tries to talk to Juan, but he pushes her away.

The reruns of the first season of “The secret” they air from Monday to Saturday on Network 4 from 12.30 to 13.