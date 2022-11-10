The secrecy of Russia’s communication systems will be improved according to the experience of using it in the NWO thanks to NATO intelligence

The secrecy of Russian communication systems will be improved by the experience of their use in Ukraine, where NATO intelligence helps the Ukrainian troops, revealing all its capabilities. This is reported RIA News citing an informed source.

According to him, this became possible due to the fact that the NATO bloc, as part of a special military operation (SVO), “actually revealed all its intelligence capabilities,” this will be taken into account by Russian developers when modernizing and creating new types of equipment.