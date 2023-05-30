The global tablet market experienced substantial growth in 2020, as increasing needs in work and school led to these devices playing an increasingly active role in our daily lives. This is revealed in detail by the report created by Counterpoint in collaboration with the tech brand OnePlus, focused on the tablet market with particular attention to emerging markets. Regions such as China and India are expected to continue to experience positive growth in the coming. In fact, the Indian market grew by a whopping 29% in 2022 and is projected to grow another 11% in 2023. Within this sector, six brands are vying for market share with a wide offering of tablets, designed to meet the diverse needs of consumers. As the segment with the fewest competitors, the price range of $350-$499 (the entry-level premium tablet segment in India) shows the greatest potential for growth and market entry.

Counterpoint’s report also examines the future development of the tablet market in terms of device specifications and technical characteristics, including displays, network capabilities, battery capacity and performance. The data in the report show how the size and quality of tablet displays have improved markedly in the last three years: a trend that will continue in 2023, when the quantity of 11” screens will reach 40%. Furthermore, according to experts, displays with higher refresh rates (120Hz and 144Hz) will come to make up almost 40% of the market: the 144Hz refresh rate will thus become the reference standard for high-end tablets. Not only that: the average battery capacity has also increased significantly in the last three years, thanks also to the adoption of ever larger and brighter displays or, again, to the improvement of processing capacity and performance. Data suggests that in 2023, the average battery capacity of tablets is likely to increase to 6658mAh, giving a further boost to battery life.