Genoa – From a starting company, on the verge of liquidation after the death of its father-master, a movement experiencing a phase of expansion, growing in the polls and in the gravitational capacity to attract the political class, competing with allies and rivals. But also with the risk that the enlargement of the basin and internal democratization leads, in the future, to divisions and fractures. The parable of Forza Italia in Liguria outlines an evolution in line with the signals arriving from the rest of the country, despite the presence of some regional peculiarities. It is decidedly early to outline the picture of a resurrection after years of marginalization, but the political context around and within the Berlusconi supporters is in constant movement.

Up to death of leader Silvio Berlusconi, and even immediately after the death of the Knight, the Ligurian blues were a redoubt of loyalists left waving a flag worn by time, in a marginal position within the regional center-right that leads the Region and the main municipalities. The party was supported (and continues to be supported for now) on a few, stainless references: the Bagnasco's – the father, the deputy Roberto, and the son Carlo, Ligurian coordinator and outgoing mayor of Rapallo – holding the reins from the Tigullio fort. Furthermore, some loyalists remained even in times of lean times: the regional councilor Claudio Muzio, the Genoese councilor Mario Mascia, the mayor of Alassio, Marco Melgrati. The line was defined on the basis of a more messianic than political assumption: the deus ex machina (or his magic circle) gave the imprimatur from Arcore and the party followed, perhaps with the help of some national big name arriving from outside, such as took place in Liguria with the vice president of the Chamber, Giorgio Mulè.

They were the years of the blue diaspora towards the then safe orange shores, with the governor Giovanni Toti stealing votes and political personnel from the Forza Italia supporters after having abandoned, in August 2019, the party which he had led to the leadership of the Region and in which he had established himself as a potential dolphin of the Knight. For a few months, however, the reorganization implemented by Tajani has also shown signs of going against the trend in Liguria. Thanks to the arrival of the centre-right in government and the national change, even on a regional scale the winter of discontent with Forza Italia seems to be over. Furthermore, two important exponents of the national party also gravitate towards Liguria, such as the Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, and the Piedmontese governor, Alberto Cirio. The presence of the latter is linked to the most politically relevant case involving the Ligurian Azzurri: the return of Angelo Vaccarezza, former group leader of the Toti List, who returned with great fanfare to Forza Italia.

A U-turn which reversed – even symbolically – the political direction on the orange-blue axis. The experienced exuberance of Vaccarezza – raised in his youth at the Christian Democratic school and graduated politically with a “rapporteur” like Claudio Scajola – is increasing membership, not only in the province of Savona, where the party has already been handed over to the former president of the Province. In the Regional Council, the Force's ranks promise to swell further in the coming months. The former Northern League councilor, Mabel Riolfo, travels quickly towards joining the Forza Italia group and the rumors about the ongoing signing campaign are piling up: tempted by the Forza Italia sirens would also be Stefano Anzalone (former Totiano now in the mixed) but also two Northern League members like Brunello Brunetto and Gianmarco Medusei. If you go too far, however, it is inevitable that you will bump into someone.

And here they come the thorns of an apparently re-flourished party. The reaction of the Northern League ally to Riolfo's possible move to Forza Italia – coming from the number one of the Ligurian Salvini supporters, Edoardo Rixi – is emblematic. “If this continues, Forza Italia could become a problem,” said the deputy minister. «We don't do scouting, the reasons for the farewells must be sought in internal dynamics of the League», replied Bagnasco. But between opening the doors to increase one's specific weight, and stepping on the toes of the allies with whom one governs, the line is thin. If the relationship with the centre-right partners is a theme that will need to be monitored in the imminent blue future, the other issue in the new phase of Forza Italia concerns internal dynamics. Internal democratization, with the congressional season already underway, entails counteracting the risk of splits. Just yesterday, Bagnasco suspended the Forzista coordinator of Golfo Paradiso, Marco Bertagnon, because he refused to support the party's candidate for mayor in Recco, Carlo Gandolfo, preferring the former mayor Dario Capurro. Even in Rapallo things are no better: Bagnasco had to witness the defeat of his deputy mayor, Pier Giorgio Brigati, who will not support Elisabetta Ricci, the official candidate of the centre-right, but Armando Ezio Capurro.

Here, however, we arrive at third unknown for the Ligurian Berlusconi supporters: the future of the current regional coordinator. From June, Bagnasco will no longer be mayor of Rapallo but will remain – at least for now – the Ligurian coordinator of the party, considering that it is not yet clear when and if the regional congresses will take place (while the provincial and national ones have already been held). However, if the blue group in the Region were to expand according to forecasts, after the European elections Forza Italia could knock on Toti's door demanding greater representation, proportional to the number of councillors. Translated: a place on the council for the last remnant of the council, before the regional elections. And Bagnasco would be a high-profile name to propose for the Ligurian executive, from which the Forza Italia supporters have been excluded for years now. A futuristic script, yet to be written. But in a script in which Forza Italia, even in Liguria, no longer wants to be an extra.