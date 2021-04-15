Roberto Soldado appeared at a press conference after the European elimination of Granada at the hands of Manchester United. The forward emphasized an action that could have been decisive: “We know that the details make the difference and that the tie was uphill, but It was very clear the second yellow card for Pogba, which was the one that could open the tie for us. In the field I have seen it very clearlyIt was a second yellow, but the referee has not considered it that way. “

The rojiblanco striker pointed out that they are leaving the Europa League “very proud of the work they have done in each game. The team always gives everything they have. It is hard to be eliminated, but it is a day to feel proud and to be from Granada more than ever. Thanks to the demands we have as a team we were able to play a quarter-final in Europe, something that nobody could imagine“.

Soldier acknowledged that they have lived in this competition “very beautiful moments” that he has been able to share with “wonderful people” and “great professionals”. In addition, he made a mention of last season’s Cup semifinal tie, in which they stayed one step away from playing the final: “On Athletic’s day (Yuri scored the goal that gave the pass to Bilbao in the 81 ‘) was very hard and very beautiful, it was something magical and thanks to that tie we are here today “.

Finally, Granada’s ‘9’ is already aiming its gaze and aim to certify continuity in the First Division as soon as possible. “The club is growing by leaps and bounds, but behind it there is a lot of work. We are about to achieve permanence and hopefully it will be achieved and can continue here and continue enjoying, “he concluded.