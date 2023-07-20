The second year of Congress, which begins this Thursday, July 20, will be difficult for President Gustavo Petro. His desire to approve the social reforms that he promised in the campaign as soon as possible will be faced with the lack of majorities in the Senate and in the House of Representatives, with the regional elections in October and, above all, with the resurgence of an opposition led by the Democratic Center and former vice president Germán Vargas Lleras, who has proposed making a legislative block against the great initiatives of the Government. From now on, the health reform must begin the discussion in the plenary of the House of Representatives and the pension will reach the plenary of the Senate. The labor and education bills will be presented in the coming days and will start their process in Congress from scratch.

Unlike the first months of the last legislature, in which the Government managed to get the full Congress to approve its tax reform, the Total Peace Law and the Development Plan, now the legislative coalition is weak and worn out. At that time, the executive had the vote of 75 of the 106 senators and 125 of the 186 representatives to the Chamber. Today, it no longer has the support of the Conservative party or the U party, which a few months ago went from being government parties to declaring independence. This decision, promoted by President Petro himself, had an effect on the fall of the labor reform and on the little progress of the health and pension reforms in the final stretch of the last legislative period. The conservatives have 15 senators and 25 representatives in the House, and the Partido de la U has 11 senators and 15 representatives in the House. Their votes will be key to the approval or collapse of any reform.

Nor is the government guaranteed the full support of the Liberal party, which in theory remains part of the coalition but in practice is divided and does not support many of the president’s important initiatives, such as health reform. Something similar happens in the Green party. They have important positions in the House of Nariño, such as the leadership of DAPRE, and have supported almost all of Petro’s reforms. But some senators and representatives have repeatedly expressed their desire to leap to independence. Congresswoman Cathy Juvinao, for example, said it some time ago in an interview with EL PAÍS when the Armando Benedetti and Laura Sarabia scandal sparked a political crisis: “It’s not that we want to jump ship at the first problem, only that after analyzing the latest facts of possible financing that seems opaque, the possibility of declaring ourselves independent should be discussed.” This idea has been supported by congressmen such as Jota P Hernández, the most voted for Green, or Katherine Miranda, representative in the Chamber for Bogotá.

The Government then seems to have guaranteed only the unrestricted support of the Historical Pact bench, weakened by the departure of Senators Roy Barreras and Gustavo Bolívar from Congress; and the Comunes Party, made up of former combatants of the extinct FARC guerrilla. With these negative calculations, it is necessary for the Ministry of the Interior, led by Luis Fernando Velasco, to manage to recompose the majorities if it wants the reforms to go through the legislative process and become law next year. Senator Ariel Ávila summarized it well for El PAÍS: “This legislature is going to be very complicated due to the number of reforms and the levels of dispute that are coming. It is up to Minister Velasco to reassemble the coalition so that the laws are approved.

In the month of recess that the congressmen had, the conversations between the Government and the traditional parties were quiet. Velasco, however, has had meetings with congressmen separately. It seems that his bet is no longer to convince the presidents of the parties, but to win the votes of the senators and representatives one by one. He thus explained it recently in an interview with the newspaper The viewer: “The first task is to reconfigure the strength of a group of congressmen from different parties who believe in our reforms. You cannot make a political agreement if the people do not believe in that agreement, because this is not a transactional thing”. And when asked if he would meet with César Gaviria, president of the liberal party, or with Efraín Cepeda, of the Conservative, Velasco replied: “I would sit down with the directors of the parties to talk about the essence of our political project, but it is with the congressmen with whom I sit down to make the laws.”

María José Pizarro, a senator from the Historical Pact and one of President Petro’s greatest allies in Congress, is more optimistic. In conversation with El PAÍS, she affirmed that the objective is to work with the “democrats that exist in the other parties and that are committed to the reforms for which Colombia voted.” Pizarro insists that the most important goal is to reach agreements and consensus that allow the approval of a new health, pension and labor model. The senator acknowledges that the great challenge facing the government now is “to build with the parties that have declared their independence.” She is realistic, but she maintains the illusion: “I see that the situation is progressing more calmly than the end of the last legislature, but we will have to wait for the debates to begin.”

In addition to the absence of legislative majorities, the Government will have to deal in the first months with the October elections for mayors and governors. Normally, in the months prior to the vote, congressmen are more focused on the electoral results of their regions than on parliamentary initiatives. Most likely, there is absenteeism and indiscipline from many senators. Senator Paloma Valencia, from the opposition Centro Democrático party, explained it this week on the podcast Thoroughly from the journalist María Jimena Duzán: “In these first months the Congress will be slow because the whole world is paying attention to the elections. In addition, politicians from the traditional parties have understood that approving the reforms to Petro would have negative electoral consequences. Many abstain due to a possible punishment vote.”

Another factor that the Government will have to overcome to approve its reforms is that the Historical Pact will no longer have the presidency of either the Senate or the House of Representatives as in the first legislature. Instead of Roy Barreras and Alexander López, allies of Petro, it is more likely that Angélica Lozano, of the Alianza Verde party, will be the president of the Senate. Senator Lozano has supported the government’s reforms, but in recent years she has had deep disagreements with the president. David Racero, the president’s squire, will no longer be in the Chamber, but Andrés Calle, from the Liberal party.

The last setback Petro’s reforms will encounter will be a strengthened opposition. Although they still do not have majorities in the legislature, they have received more citizen support after the political crisis unleashed by Armando Benedetti’s declarations of possible illegal financing of Gustavo Petro’s presidential campaign. The president, in the last month, reached levels of unfavorability of 61%. If the opposition, led by the Centro Democrático and Cambio Radical parties, manages to spread this discontent to a legislative bloc against the reforms, as former vice president Germán Vargas recently proposed, the government will have little chance of approving his campaign proposals. For now Petro does not have majorities, but neither does the opposition. For this reason, the second legislative year will also be the one in which the balance is consolidated for one side or the other.

