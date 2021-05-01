For

Nadin Argañaraz and Ariel Barraud

IARAF Economists

The primary deficit of the non-financial National Public Sector for 2020 was 6.5% of GDP, and not 8.3% as it was expected to be at the time of presenting the 2021 Budget in September. This “improvement” of 1.8 percentage points (pp) of GDP was achieved due to the fact that revenues were 0.6 pp of GDP higher than expected, while on the expenditure side, 2020 closed with expenditures 1, 2 pp of GDP lower than expected. Between the original forecast and the final closing, the strongest adjustment came on the capital spending side, which closed 2020 with an execution equivalent to 1% of GDP when it was expected to be 1.7% of GDP.

The final debt interest was equivalent to that forecast, of the order of 2% of GDP. Indeed, the effective fiscal deficit was 8.5% of GDP. With these ratios, the pandemic resulted in the highest fiscal deficit in the last 27 years.

The 2021 fiscal scenario according to the corrected budget

The effective figures for the closing of income and expenses for 2020 allow us to put what is expected for 2021 back into perspective in the different budget lines. Specifically, the expected evolution for the variables in the budget law can be taken with respect to the closing originally budgeted for 2020, but applying them to the value actually verified last year.

As a reference framework, by 2021 the primary result was expected to improve, going from a primary deficit of 8.3% of GDP to one of 4.2% of GDP. To meet this forecast, an improvement in income was budgeted along with a decrease in primary spending. If such evolution were fulfilled with respect to the effective data for 2020 (deficit before interest of 6.5% of GDP), the primary red for 2021 would be 2.4% of GDP.

On the income side, it is assumed that tax would grow, which would be based on the expectation of a real recovery in the level of activity with a higher base given by the best fiscal closing of 2020. This will probably happen in reality, but with a mix in which growth in foreign trade resources outweigh domestic taxes. It should be remembered that at the time of calculating the budgeted resources, no reforms were included after the presentation of the Budget, as were the changes in access to the savings dollar (which clearly affected the collection of the PAIS tax in the remainder of 2020 and in what could be foreseen for 2021), or the current changes in Earnings on people and companies (the latter being discussed in Congress). Another source of resources that was not included in the 2021 budget is the Extraordinary Solidarity Contribution (Wealth Tax). However, in the latter case, it is not appropriate to assign a net tax effect because it is considered that the income obtained has already been assigned its expenditure by law. Only to the extent that a lag between income and expenditure arises could a surplus be generated attributable to fiscal year 2021.

Meeting spending goals in 2021, according to the original Budget letter, had some major challenges. The most relevant, since it is the main national public expenditure, was that reaching the budget goal in the Retirement and Pension line implied an adjustment of 0.5% of GDP in this sensitive item.

But the most relevant adjustment, of 3 pp of GDP, was grouped under the heading Current transfers, where subsidies to individuals, companies and non-automatic shipments to the provinces are recorded. It should be remembered that within this heading are the main components that increased in 2020 as a result of the pandemic (subsidies to families such as IFE and ATP) and the budget did not foresee their continuity in 2021. The current health reality, with the second wave in full swing and the associated socioeconomic constraints, indicate that reality marks a counterpoint to this conjectured scenario.

What did the first trimester leave behind?

In the first quarter, it was observed that total income grew by 10.5% in real terms compared to the same period in 2019, while primary spending was almost at the same level in constant pesos (it grew only 0.7%). Total expenditure (includes interest) fell by 5.7% in real terms due to sharp reduction in interest paid (they fell a real 52%, basically due to the debt restructuring). In this period, real reductions of 6% could be seen in items such as spending on public salaries and social benefits, offset by increases in items such as energy and transportation subsidies (23.6% real and 19.3% real , respectively), which thus gained a share in the structure of national public spending. The real growth of public works, compared to the relatively low comparison base that resulted in the first quarter of 2020, was significant, reaching 84.3% in real terms.

Compared to last year, there were an improvement in fiscal results in the first quarter. The primary deficit was reduced by 69.7% in real terms, and the fiscal deficit was 60% in real terms lower than in 2020.

Without COVID spending, the primary deficit in 2021 could be 2.7% of GDP With the data available on the behavior of income and expenditures of the public sector in the first three months of 2021, and taking into account the usual time structure of the different items , it is estimated that the primary result of the non-financial national public sector for 2021 will be in deficit and could be at 2.7% of GDP, that is, somewhat higher than the budget deficit “corrected” by the effective closing of 2020, but definitely lower than the 4.2% that appeared in the law written for 2021.

Clearly, the “confirmation” of the second wave of COVID-19 since April, added to the increase in restrictions on mobility and the economy associated with the strategy for its containment, will generate the need for greater income transfers to affected families and businesses. In this sense, these higher expenses and the possible brake on tax revenues could worsen the tax result. The point is that the floor for the deficit is estimated to be around 1.5 pp lower than budgeted. This 1.5% of GDP would be the lung or fiscal cushion to face the coronavirus in 2021 without worsening the originally anticipated deficit result. It is equivalent to half of the “covid expense” of last year. It is key that, given the experience achieved in 2020, resources are focused in such a way as to achieve the highest possible effectiveness and efficiency.

