“I know there are three hours until closing, but we have run out of tests and we cannot attend you until tomorrow. We open at 9, although if you can come around 7 because there are tremendous queues ”. The security guard in charge of controlling the access to the pavilion where the PCRs are carried out in the San Giovanni hospital in Rome repeats over and over the same song to the citizens who, prescription in hand, try to get them to do the test to find out if they have been infected with coronavirus. The situation is similar in other Italian health centers, with waits in some cases of up to 8 hours, according to local media. «We were there for 6 hours. The pediatrician asked that we do the test on my son before going back to school because he had had a cough and some fever. Luckily the result was negative ”, says Fabio, whose family went to one of the so-called ‘drive in’, in which health workers carry out PCR on patients without them leaving their cars.

Although Italy continues to register a cumulative incidence of coronavirus cases much lower than that of most European countries, the situation has worsened in recent weeks and the Government is preparing to take new measures to try to curb the effects of the second wave of the pandemic. In addition to allowing private health centers to test for the virus at a maximum price of 22 euros, which should reduce waiting in hospitals, Giuseppe Conte’s Executive will approve a decree with new restrictions in the next few hours. According to leaks published by local media, private parties, congresses and contact sports will be banned at a non-professional level, while bars and restaurants will have to close at 23 hours maximum. Entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry, one of the economic sectors most affected by the pandemic, have already raised a cry for this measure. “Restaurants are a safe place,” said Roberto Calugi, from the Confcommercio business association, who recalled that the data provided by the scientific committee that advises the Government indicates that 77% of infections occur in the domestic sphere.

Conte, for the moment, rules out that there will be a new confinement at the national level or in large areas of the country and only contemplates “circumscribed locks if the curve continues to rise,” as he commented this Monday, when he also opened the door to reduce from 14 to 10 days the quarantine period. Last week the Government already approved the mandatory use of the mask throughout the national territory. In recent days, 5,000 new cases have been exceeded a day, which has not happened since last spring. This figure is also ten times what was registered in mid-August. Fortunately, the health system does not seem to be at risk of collapse at the moment, as it did between March and April, since only 7% of the posts in the ICU are currently occupied by covid-19 patients.