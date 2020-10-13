Where is the wind in Delhi-NCR, how dangerous With the increase in straw, pollution in Dalli’s air is also increasing rapidly. Pollution levels on Monday were the highest in this season. However, with the change in wind direction, now it is expected to decrease slightly from October 14. But this relief will not be available for long. According to CPCB’s Air Bulletin, the capital’s Air Quality Index was recorded at 261 on Monday. PM 2.5 and PM 10 were the highest. Apart from Delhi, there were 333 in Baghpat, 217 in Bahadurgarh, 161 in Balbhagad, 266 in Bhiwadi, 224 in Faridabad, 302 in Ghaziabad, 292 in Greater Noida, 259 in Gurugram, 294 in Jind, 315 in Kurukshetra, 274 in Noida.

Stubble burn speed Safar, a website that shows the state of pollution, has started giving information about the assessment related to the straw. According to Safar, for the last two years only after October 15, incidents of stubble burning used to cross 500, but so far this year, stubble burning has been reported in about 500 places within two to three days. Pollution of starchy went from two to 44 percent last year. At the same time, the eighth part of the straw is being burnt compared to the previous peak season.

The peak season of stubble burning is yet to come This year the peak season of Parali is likely to come in the first week of November. The peak season of the straw is the one that has the most cases of burning of the straw. Not only this, compared to the last two years, stubble burning has also started at a much faster pace. However, due to the capital Parali, 3% of the pollution has been affected.

Government steps taken, but ineffective According to Vikrant Tongad, founder of Social Action For Environment And Forest, working with farmers on Parali, this time farmers are being provided good facilities on Parali. Subsidies are also being given and rent is not being taken from small farmers. Despite this, its operating expenses are also difficult to extract for the farmers. In the era of Kovid-19 epidemic, the farmers are in shortage of money, so they are not in a position to spend on it. This is the reason why incidents of stubble burning are not decreasing despite government efforts.

Monitoring of hotspots started in Delhi Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that five major directions have to be followed to reduce dust at all construction sites in the capital. He said that micro-monitoring of 13 contaminated hot spots has started from Monday. Detail report will come on this by October 14, after which an action plan will be made. The minister said that before launching the Green App, a training program is being carried out to coordinate with the Central War Room and all concerned departments.

‘War, Campaign Against Pollution’ Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will inaugurate a spraying solution prepared with bio decomposer technology in Hiranki village of Narela on Tuesday. He informed that a ‘war, against pollution’ campaign is being conducted inside Delhi. Under this, the Delhi government is running an anti-dust campaign. The Environment Department has formed a total of 14 teams for this campaign. These teams are inspecting various sites. In particular, special monitoring is being done of those sites which are spread over 20 thousand square meters. Under this, a fine of Rs 20 lakh has been imposed on the site of FICCI.

Increased concern in Faridabad Haryana Government is implementing Graded Response Action Plan from October 15 to reduce pollution in Faridabad. However, due to the sluggish functioning of the municipal corporation, people are getting exposed to dust. The condition of most of the major roads of the city is canceled. Dust arises when vehicles pass through broken roads. In the evening, the atmosphere is dusted in Old Faridabad and many parts of NIT.

50 hotspots marked in Ghaziabad The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board had recently identified 50 hotspots causing pollution in Ghaziabad district. They are divided into five different sectors. Accordingly, the construction site, road dust, industrial area, traffic jam and garbage dump and its burning problem have been identified. Keep in mind that on 30 September, the Air Quality Index in Ghaziabad was recorded at 169, but in just 12 days it reached 302 which is in very poor category.

Actually, due to the slow wind speed, the particles of pollution are settling in the atmosphere. In such a situation, it is expected that in the coming days, when the speed of the wind will be high, then there will be some relief from pollution. However, the biggest thing is that for the first time in Ghaziabad, the air has touched very poor level while in Gurugram for the first time the wind has reached a bad level. In such a situation, it is believed that suffocating days can begin anytime. Then patients with asthma and respiratory diseases now need to be very careful. It is a matter of great concern that if the level of pollution increases, the second wave of Kovid-19 may start.