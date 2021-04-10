With the increase in coronavirus cases in the City -2,265 positives detected on Tuesday, the highest number since the pandemic started- and with the second wave of infections already started, the slums they are expectant.

In towns, settlements and popular neighborhoods, the City carries a specific count, due to its particular housing conditions. Although there are some neighborhoods that are intervened with urbanization works – such as Rodrigo Bueno in Puerto Madero, Villa 20 in Lugano, or Playón de Chacarita – in the vast majority there are still narrow corridors, precarious and unventilated homes, overcrowding and the lack of basic services, such as sewers.

These days, these neighborhoods accompany the growth of contagions that the City has, but at a less virulent level. For example, on Tuesday 55 positive cases were detected, with a 1.55% fatality rate against 2.68% in the rest of the neighborhoods). A month earlier, the positives were 20, 175% less, and the fatality rate, 1.58%. In February, there were days with 12 positives and in January, with 10.

Current numbers and those from months ago they are far from the peak that put neighborhoods on alert at the beginning of the pandemic. On May 25, 2020, there were 280 cases. And during the last week of June, there were also peaks of 300 positives. For example, in the first days of June this particularity occurred: there were 9,786 positive cases in the City, while in vulnerable neighborhoods there were 4,083 infected.

At the end of 2020, the Buenos Aires Ministry of Health and the Department of Statistics and Censuses carried out a survey to find out the degree of seroprevalence of the residents of the City. By January, 42% of the residents of the popular neighborhoods were immunized; while in formal neighborhoods, such as Palermo or Recoleta, immunization did not reach 3%.

How do the residents of the popular neighborhoods experience the beginning of this second wave of infections? “There is concern about several issues. On the one hand vaccination. Among those over 80 it was necessary to do an ant job to register everyone so that they could receive the first dose. You have to understand that it is a wandering population, many move from house to house, and even to other neighborhoods. In the search for these people we rely on the Cesac and with the previous work we did in the neighborhood in these months of pandemic, “he told Clarion Rocío Mazuelos Huaman, delegate in the Padre Ricciardelli neighborhood, ex 1.11.14.

Rocío warns that there is a lot of concern among the population that is over 60 years old, because the vast majority have prevalent respiratory diseases; basically from having spent a lifetime in damp housing and overcrowded conditions.

April and May 2020 were the critical months in this neighborhood and in other poor neighborhoods. In the former 1.11.14, according to official figures, there were 6,691 accumulated positive cases and 109 deaths. “Those months seem distant, but they were tremendous. Today it worries that some neighbors repeat the disease. And here protocols have almost disappeared. There are many gatherings in public space, which is very scarce in neighborhoods. The famous Bonorino fair opened, it gets full of people, and it is rare to see cared for. That is why there is an open dialogue with the authorities so that they work with awareness campaigns, “claimed Rocío.

In the Barrio Padre Mugica de Retiro -Villa 31- infections are also stabilized, with an accumulated of 3,510 cases. “The general concern is that many neighbors suffer from respiratory problems. My son has asthma and it is something very common among the boys in the neighborhood,” Antonia, who lives on the Lower Highway with her two children, told this newspaper.

His is one of the few families left in that sector, because most of them moved to new homes, even in the midst of the pandemic. This area of ​​the town was historically one of the most complex at the level of habitability, not only because of the crowding of the houses but also because they have the Illia highway as a roof and coexist with the smog, noise and movement that that supposed.

Without a place where she can continue working in the new housing sector, Antonia will continue to resist the demolition of her old house. At the hairdresser she attends under protocols: “Always with a chinstrap and open windows, I can’t afford to get sick. Some get angry when I ask them to come in with chinstraps, some tell me they already had it. But the pandemic did not pass and you have to keep rowing. Here there are cases of people who repeat and that generates concern, “confessed Antonia.

What stopped the contagions in the towns and poor neighborhoods at the worst moment of the first wave was detection and isolation of the sick. Together with social organizations and workers who have knowledge of the territory, neighbors were reached to approach the devices of the DetecAr Program. Once a positive was detected, the City offered residents the possibility of isolating themselves in hotels, churches or clubs; others could stay home and receive assistance.

At this time, the Buenos Aires government has 26 DetectAr devices. Many of them, near the neighborhoods Rodrigo Bueno, Villa 31, 21-24 of Barracas, Lugano I and II, Ciudad Oculta and Flores, to meet the demand of the residents of 1.11.14.

