Europe relives the worst of the coronavirus pandemic. After a summer in which the borders were opening and the number of cases dropped evenly, again new infections are counted in the thousands in the Old continent.

It is not, therefore, a situation that only occurs in Spain, where in the last week, according to the latest report from the Ministry of Health, 58,347 cases have been detected, with a cumulative incidence of 124.07. Thus, other neighboring countries in Europe are also facing a new complicated situation. France has marked for the third day in a row its record of infections, Germany returns to April figures, Portugal is in March infection data, the same as United Kingdom, with figures similar to four months ago.

He WHO Director for Europe, Hans Kluge, warned this week of the current situation. “Last week the region’s count exceeded 300,000 infections. Seven countries have seen recently reported cases more than doubled in the same period“. Kluge also warned of some “alarming transmission rates” and that the cases have exceeded those of the March peak.

Germany exceeds 2,000 infections a day

The Germanic country registered in the last day 2,297 confirmed cases of coronavirus, so the total number of infections is already 270,070, since the start of the pandemic. The number of deaths from SARS-CoV-2 is 9,384 according to data from the Robert Koch Institute, the body in charge of infectious disease control. The most affected states are North Rhine-Westphalia, Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

Italy and Portugal, also with rising data

Italy was one of the European countries hardest hit by the first wave of the coronavirus. When in Spain it was beginning to enter, there the hospitals were already collapsed and the infections were counted by the thousands. Now, months after the worst happened, registers daily figures that are around 2,000 cases.

Portugal, for its part, registered on Saturday the greater number of infections since the peak of the first wave, at the end of March. Of course, deaths are now more controlled. In total, the Government of the Portuguese country has registered 68,025 infections and 1,899 deaths, being one of the European countries that have best managed to contain the pandemic.

UK glimpses second wave

More than 4,000 daily cases for the first time since May, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sends an alert message. “Now you see a second wave coming. There’s no question that we see the second wave coming. We see it in France, in Spain, throughout Europe. What we will see in this country is inevitable“.

With more than 40,000 deaths from the coronavirus, The United Kingdom is the European country with the most deaths and the fifth in the world (only behind the United States, Brazil, India and Mexico). The last day they were detected 4,422 positives, of which 3,638 belong to England, 350 to Scotland, 222 to Northern Ireland and 212 to Wales. The total number of infections is 392,845, and the number of deaths is 41,848.

France registers a new record of infections

The data of infections in the Gallic country have skyrocketed in recent days, with figures higher than those they had during the first wave in the months of March and April. In the last day there have been 13,498 confirmed positives and 26 new deaths. With them they are 442,194 infections since the start of the pandemic and 31,274 deaths. Furthermore, almost half of the departments have a high level of transmission.

What has gone wrong?

Hans Kluge, WHO Director for Europe, points to several factors that have caused the severity of this second wave that is already present in many European countries. “The relaxation of social and public health measures, where the authorities have eased some of the restrictions and people have let their guard down“.

The leader also showed his concern “because every time there is youngest among reported cases“. The highest proportion of new cases, he assures, is found in the age group 25-49 years.

In addition, it is in the cities with a higher population density where a greater spread of the virus is taking place. The return from vacations and the return to educational centers also have an influence.