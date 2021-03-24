The second woman, who suffered as a result of the collision of a foreign car in the north of Moscow, died in the hospital. On Wednesday, March 24, reports TASS with reference to the Metropolitan Department of the State Traffic Inspectorate.

“According to the information received, the second victim died in an accident,” the department noted.

The day before, the first woman who was hit by a Mercedes car in the north of the city died.

The accident happened at the intersection of Konakovsky passage and Pulkovskaya street. The driver of the foreign car collided in another car, knocked down two female pedestrians and fled the scene.

As it became known, 23-year-old Sidikshokh Rakhmatov was driving. According to REN TV, the driver was drunk on several occasions. He is credited with eight unpaid fines in the amount of about 35 thousand rubles.

Currently, the driver is wanted by law enforcement agencies.

The circumstances and causes of the accident are being established.