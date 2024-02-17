The second Emirati aid ship, carrying 4,544 tons of humanitarian materials, arrived at the port of Al-Arish, in preparation for the entry of its cargo into the Gaza Strip, as part of the “Galilant Knight 3” humanitarian operation, which was ordered to be implemented by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him. God, to support the brotherly Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip.

The ship's arrival was witnessed by the Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan Saif Al Neyadi, the UAE Ambassador to the Arab Republic of Egypt, Maryam Al Kaabi, the Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, and the Governor of North Sinai, Major General Muhammad Abdel Fadil Shousha.

The ship had set off from the port of Fujairah on February 3, carrying 4,303 tons of food supplies, 154 tons of shelter materials, and 87 tons of medical aid, which were provided by: the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation for Humanitarian Works and the Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan Humanitarian Foundation. Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, and the Emirates Red Crescent Authority.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs, Dr. Sultan Al Neyadi, affirmed the UAE’s approach and historical commitment to supporting the Palestinian people, which was embodied in a process full of giving and humanitarian work towards our Palestinian brothers, which has always contributed to alleviating the severity of the humanitarian crises they face.

He added, “Since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza, the UAE has continued to provide relief and food aid to the residents of the Strip, and to provide all basic needs to alleviate the severity of the humanitarian conditions they are suffering from, based on the UAE's well-established values ​​of giving and humanitarian solidarity towards supporting brothers in times of crisis.”

Al Neyadi inspected a number of UAE aid stores in the city of Al Arish, and viewed their huge and diverse contents that contribute to strengthening humanitarian relief efforts for our Palestinian brothers during the current circumstance.

The Secretary-General of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, said: “The arrival of the second aid ship to the city of Al-Arish embodies the UAE’s determination to continue launching initiatives and projects that enhance relief efforts and support the Palestinian brothers affected by the war in the Gaza Strip.”

Al Mansouri pointed out that the UAE is at the top of the list of the most important countries donors to humanitarian and development aid in the world, as it was and still is at the forefront of countries that rush to support and support all affected segments and groups during times of crises and emergencies.

The total UAE aid provided to the brotherly Palestinian people as part of the humanitarian “Operation Gallant Knight 3” until February 17 reached more than 15,700 tons, and 162 cargo planes were sent. The UAE also established six water desalination plants with a production capacity of one million and 200 thousand gallons per day. The residents of Gaza benefit directly from it.

It is worth noting that the UAE had launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on the fifth of last November, to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, as an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which are based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work, and to stand for By your side during the difficult circumstances they face.

4544

A ton of humanitarian supplies carried by the second UAE aid ship.