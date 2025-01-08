The second of the two prosecuted for supplying drugs to British singer Liam Payne before his death in a hotel in Buenos Aires He turned himself in to the authorities this Mondayas reported this Tuesday by a police source.

“The 21-year-old appeared at the Police Department, in Barracas (south of the City of Buenos Aires), after his lawyer informed that his client would make himself available,” the source assured AFP.

The detainee, identified as David Ezequiel Pereyra, He was an employee of the CasaSur hotel in which the former member of the band One Direction died on October 16, after falling from the balcony of his room on the third floor.

Just like Braian Paiz, the 24-year-old former waiter arrested last Friday, Pereyra is accused of “having delivered cocaine, for a price” to the artist.









One hundred dollars for drugs

According to a statement from the prosecutor’s office on December 30, Judge Laura Bruniard justified the prosecution of the former waiter by considering it proven that “received $100 from the victim in exchange for him buying drugs and that, on another occasion, the British musician sent a car to his home (…) to bring him more narcotics.

In addition to the arrest of Paiz and Pereyra for the crime of supplying narcotics, the judge formally prosecuted three other people, without preventive detention, for manslaughter.

In Argentina, a prosecution is a resolution by the judge in which he estimates that the accused may be responsible for the crime of which he is accused.

Three other defendants

According to the prosecution, the other three defendants are the artist’s Argentine representative, the hotel manager and the hotel’s front desk manager, who were subject to a seizure of 50 million pesos ($48,000).

At the time of his death, the musician had consumed alcohol, cocaine and an antidepressant. According to the autopsy results, he died from “multiple traumas” and “internal and external hemorrhage.”