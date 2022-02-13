As it happened in 2016, CN Mataró beat CN Sabadell in the final of the Copa de la Reina and adds the second title in this competition in its history, a rematch after the victory of the Vallès team in the Spanish Super Cup. A milestone for Dani Ballart’s team, who cemented their victory with an extraordinary defense that left the score at 4-7. An average of one goal per quarter of David Palma’s, something commendable for his rivals.

The atmosphere in the CN Terrassa pool was one of a great game, a European final between the two best national teams. In the first quarter, the Mataró team took the lead with goals from Markoch and Anni Espar, again decisive, while Nona Pérez made it 1-2, keeping the match alive, even more so with the 2-2 by Maggie Steffens. That’s how it came to rest, nerves, emotion and everything to decide.

But despite the 2-2, Mataró was still one step ahead, especially in the management of attacks. The Dutch Van de Kraats, chosen MVP of the tournament, made it 2-3, which was followed by a wonderful goal from Ana Gual. It was downhill for Maresme, but CN Sabadell showed the claw that characterizes them with goals from Steffens and Maica García. A 4-4 with which the last quarter was reached.

The tension could be cut like butter in the Terrassa Olympic Ring. And the figure or smell of Van de Kraats appeared, who quickly scored 4-5 and 4-6. Too much for a CN Sabadell subject to the saves of Laura Ester, who found the answer in the good hands of Elena Sánchez, while finally, with everything decided, Clara Cambray put the finishing touch with 4-7. The Mataró and Sabadell duel enhances water polo and fuels an anthological rivalry in the years of the women’s leagues.