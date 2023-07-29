There are musical movements that belong to summer, as there are others that are more associated with winter or autumn. He grunge or postpunk undoubtedly belong to the latter category. He britpop, instead, it is absolutely summery. Like psychedelia or rave. This has been the case, in the case of this pop subculture, since August 1995, when, in a perfectly orchestrated move by the British music industry with the acquiescence of the press, Blur and Oasis simultaneously released advance singles from the albums that were to confirm their reign on the scene, after the enormous success they had achieved a year before park life (Blur) and Definitely Maybe (Oasis). The battle was won by Blur. His single ‘Country House’ was number one, leaving the Gallaghers’ ‘Roll With It’ in second place. But, come autumn, Oasis were taking everything by storm thanks to ‘Wonderwall’ and the certainty in their potential to dominate the planet that Noel Gallagher transmitted, while Blur plunged into a terrible identity crisis, a bad hangover that lasted a couple of years. of years. the war of britpop it was won by Oasis, but all the ones that came after fell on Damon Albarn’s side, with or without Blur.

More information Blur: “We are not AC/DC. We have never been basic. We play too many chords to be basic.”

This 2023 we are experiencing a kind of second summer of the britpop. Above all, thanks to the return of the Albarn band, Alex James, Dave Rowntree and Graham Coxon, which has created enormous expectations and a deafening noise, at least among that faction of the public eager for news of returns of combos from their youth that justify the investment not only in tickets for festivals, but in babysitters that take care of the children that night. after announcing shows At Wembley and at Primavera Sound, Albarn’s band put together perhaps the biggest European tour they have undertaken in their 30-year history. And in the middle of this tour they have released their new album, the first since 2015, when, then coinciding with their first return after their brief meeting to celebrate the London 2012 Olympic Games, it went on sale The Magic Whip. If that album was completed despite Graham Coxon, his guitarist, the sensation that this new The Ballad of Darren It’s that it’s made for him.

‘The Narcissist’, fittingly released just before the tour, is an almost silversmith’s gem

The first advance, ‘The Narcissist’, appropriately released just before the tour so that there weren’t any songs in the encores that the audience couldn’t sing along to, is an almost silversmith’s gem. Aware that their melodic range is diminishing, Blur settle for a simple but precise tone of voice and wrap it up with some elaborate arrangements, which results in a masterpiece of optimization of resources. The second preview, the cut with which they have been opening almost all the concerts on this tour, has been ‘St. Charles Square’, rougher, equally somewhat lacking in punch melodic, but also satisfying in the end result. Where ‘The Narcissist’ is rooted in intelligence, this track does so in good taste, sounding like a copy of Devo and Wire. Exactly, it sounds like Elastica. The rest of the length moves through melancholy and open surrender to the passage of time. Almost everything refers to Albarn’s last solo album, The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows, something that sounds good if they explain it to you, but it can get quite tiring when you listen to it. The exception is ‘Barbaric’, an almost magical song that could be on any of the band’s albums, and this is a band that has done almost anything during its history.

In addition to Blur, Liam Gallagher and Pulp will be on stage this summer. The first has once again toured all of Europe, including the Mad Cool festival, that threat to his brother that is his direct music. Oasis must be reformed now or he will continue killing the little that remains of the band’s legacy. While, on the other side of the Atlantic, Noel was spinning presenting his latest album, Council Skiesanother album with a couple of advance singles that announced the return of the best Noel and then a dozen more songs that said just the opposite.

They have also returned to the stage, although the truth is that they have never completely finished leaving, Suede. The band led by Brett Anderson already performed last year at events such as Tomavistas, in Madrid, and this summer they have been seen at Vida Festival and Música en Grande. In September they will visit Murcia and Granada, following the tour to present their latest album, the magnificent autofictionan album whose only problem is that it was released at a time when almost no one is left prepared to fall in love with new songs from any band in the world. britpop, not even Suede.

And oblivious to all this, to Blur and Oasis, as has been the norm since 1995, Pulp, the Sheffield band led by Jarvis Cocker, the only artist respected by those who insulted the britpop, returned to the stage, after a long hiatus and the death of its bassist, Steve Mackey, in March of this year. Pulp’s UK tour has been a true catharsis. Exciting, festive, tragic and vindictive, especially the dates in his native Sheffield, where a bus decorated with tribute motifs to the band and a phrase taken from their hit ‘Mis-Shapes’, “the future belongs to you and me” , moved some fans from the train station to the concert venue. We must not forget that if the summer of 1995 was for Oasis and Blur, the spring of that year was for Pulp, who on May 22 released the great anthem of the decade: ‘Common People’. Having springs, who wants summers.

The second division of the genre continues its slow slide down the festival billboards to utter irrelevance

And while all this was happening in large festivals, stadiums and sports halls, the second division of the britpop He did the same thing he has been doing since 1995: acting and acting, each time in smaller venues. Sleeper, The Bluetones or Shed Seven have followed that slow and silent descent to absolute irrelevance, that slide down the festival lineup until your name appears on the last line of body six Light. That playing many times for the same people. For them all summers are britpop.

blur ‘The Ballad of Darren’

Warner See also Alberto Balocco, the industrialist dies struck by lightning on a bicycle

You can follow BABELIA on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.