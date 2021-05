In the school of Kazan, the security forces eliminated the second shooter as a result of the assault. It is reported by Telegram-channel Mash.

The young man was locked on the fourth floor. He held 6-7 people.

His accomplice was detained. 19-year-old Ilnaz G. graduated from school # 175 four years ago, and then went to college. His father says that Ilnaz was not religious, he behaved well.