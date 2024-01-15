The integration of new regions into the Russian education system is planned to be carried out within two years. This became known on January 15 following a meeting between Vladimir Putin and the Minister of Education Sergei Kravtsov. At the same time, local schools are already provided with textbooks and hot meals for elementary grades. How the president assessed the situation with personnel in Russian education and what specialties are becoming increasingly in demand today – in the material of Izvestia.

What was discussed at the meeting

The school overhaul program was the focus of attention during a meeting between the President and the Minister of Education on January 15. According to the head of state, this topic is difficult to overestimate. As Sergei Kravtsov said, implementation is proceeding without failures: every year major repairs are carried out in 1.5 thousand schools. The program for the construction of new schools is also being implemented according to plan, which has already made it possible to eliminate the third shift. However, the second remains in only 15% of Russian schools. “We have allocated quite a decent amount of money for these purposes. The work is underway,” Vladimir Putin emphasized.

Separately, the president focused on the problem of reducing the number of teachers in mathematics, physics and computer science. Despite this, natural science subjects are popular among applicants, the minister noted, including mathematics and physics. The law on the admission of fourth-year students to teaching activities partly helps solve the problem with personnel. “Today more than 50 thousand students are already working in schools. This is a good practice, young specialists come to schools – this is very pleasing,” the minister said.

Pedagogical education today ranks second in popularity among applicants; last year it was third. Against this background, the number of Russian language teachers, speech therapists, and defectologists has increased. It is noteworthy that applicants no longer enter pedagogical universities on a residual basis, as was previously the case: competition for these specialties reaches 10 people per place, the minister noted.

The Ministry of Education plans to integrate new regions into the Russian education system within two years. Key areas include infrastructure development and security. And there have already been some results in this direction: the position of educational director advisor has been introduced in every school, and all primary school students are provided with hot meals. In addition, about 1.3 million copies of fiction have already been transferred to schools in new regions.