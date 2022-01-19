The second season of Call of Duty: Vanguard Y war zone was intended to debut later this month, however, Activision has decided to postpone this content in order to prioritize fixing the issues and glitches that various users have been experiencing in both games.

Through social networks, the official account of Call of Duty Latin America shared the following statement:

We’ve rolled out some updates, but there’s still more to do. Thanks for being patient as we delay the release of Season Two on #Vanguard Y #Warzone to prioritize in-game balance and optimization. More info: https://t.co/W62Ybzj7qS (in English) pic.twitter.com/jLS38TA3pP — Call of Duty LATAM (@CallofDutyLATAM) January 19, 2022

In the past week, Activision promised to correct all these errors, and it seems that they have already started to do so. As you could see, the second season of both games will debut until February 14th, and in theory, by then they should have released a few patches to improve the status of these two titles.

Publisher’s note: I think Activision made the right decision by delaying this content. The truth is that the state of both Vanguard and Warzone is not good at all, and the priority should definitely be to fix all the problems before implementing new content.

Via: Call of Duty