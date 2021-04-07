Just a few days ago Netflix officially announced that the filming of the second season of The Witcher had come to an end and was celebrating it with a Geralt image by Henry Cavill on the set. Although we still have no release date announced, now the Second season of The Witcher is shown in a video behind the scenes that will bring a smile to more than one follower of Andrzej Sapkowski’s universe. And it is that in the minute and a half that the video lasts we will be able to see Cavill give an emotional speech and many more things.
“15 locations, 89 cast members and 1,200 crew members later, The Witcher has officially wrapped production on Season 2. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at some of the moments of emotion from the casting and the team, led by showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich ”, reads the description of the video on the Netflix YouTube account. Henry Cavill thanking the entire team for their effort or a few smiling Anya Chalottra and Freya Allan are some of the things that you can find in this video that makes us long teeth for the premiere of the next season of The Witcher.
This Week on Netflix: April 5-11, 2021
Hissrich takes the opportunity to recall that in the next batch of episodes will adapt the third book in the series, Blood of the Elves, “And beyond”, so it could include some elements, plots and characters from the fourth book, Hate Time. For now, the second season of The Witcher still has no release date, but hopefully it will be this same 2021 when we can enjoy it, so in the coming months we should know details about it.
