Calypso in the video games, is described as “the mysterious and charismatic organizer and creator of a dangerous demolition derby tournament, who invites all assassins, vigilantes, mercenaries and joyriders to participate. He offers the winner the prize of achieving his greatest desire, but with Calypso there’s always a twist.”

Variety exclusively revealed that Anthony Carrigan will join the cast of Twisted Metal TV series of Peacock in the second season. He will play Calypso.

Who else is joining the cast of Twisted Metal and who is Carrigan

They also join the cast of this action comedy series Richard de Klerk (“A Teenage Prophet” which also stars Star Wars Jedi actor Cameron Monaghan, “Strange Empire”), Patty Guggenheim (“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”, “Florida Girls”) and Tiana Okoye (“Panhandle “, “Mrs. Davis”) in important but yet to be defined roles.

Carrigan He is best known for playing the role of NoHo Hank on “Barry,” which aired at HBO for four seasons from 2018 to 2023 and earned him three Emmy nominations. He will soon appear in A24’s “Death of a Unicorn” and in James Gunn’s next Superman film as Metamorpho.

The Twisted Metal TV series stars Anthony Mackie as John Doe. There first season focuses on “the outsider who has been offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of an axe-wielding car thief , Doe takes on savage marauders driving battle vehicles and faces various dangers, including a deranged clown who drives an ice cream truck.”

We know the TV series is a big hit for Peacock.