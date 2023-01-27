With only two episodes available, it has been revealed that the series of The Last of Us for HBO it will have a second season. After several days of uncertainty, the television network ensures that Joel and Ellie’s adventures on the small screen are not over yet.

Although the details of the second season are scarce, surely to avoid some kind of spoiler for all those who have not experienced the original work of Naughty Dog, it is likely that the events of The Last of Us part II be the focus of the new chapters. This was what Neil Druckmann, co-chairman of Naughty Dog, had to say about it:

“I am honored and frankly overwhelmed that so many people have tuned in and connected with our retelling of Joel and Ellie’s journey. The collaboration with Craig Mazin, our incredible cast and crew, and HBO exceeded my already high expectations. Now we have the absolute pleasure of being able to do it again with the second season! On behalf of everyone at Naughty Dog and PlayStation, thank you!”

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

For his part, Craig Mazin, executive producer of the series, added:

“I am very grateful to Neil Druckmann and HBO for our partnership, and I am even more grateful to the millions of people who have joined us on this journey. The audience has given us a chance to continue, and as a fan of the characters and world that Neil and Naughty Dog created, I couldn’t be more ready to dive back in.”

At the moment there is no more information about the second season of The Last of Us. Considering that the events of the second game will most likely be adapted, maybe it will be a couple of years before we see the new chaptersunless the role of Ellie changes actress.

Editor’s Note:

This shouldn’t come as a surprise. Considering the success the series has had thus far, it was only a matter of time before HBO greenlit a second season. It will be interesting to see how the public reacts to the controversial story that the second game tells.

Via: Deadline