A few days ago the successful first season of The Last of Us on HBO. Although a second one has been confirmed for some time, details of when it could arrive were not shared. Now Bella Ramsey indicates that we must be patient.

The actress who gave life to Ellie in the series was questioned about the start of filming for the second season. There he said that it is likely that they will begin production at the end of this year. However, this would mean that we won’t see her as soon as some fans want.

Bella Ramsey herself was the one who confirmed that the second season of The Last of Us It would arrive in late 2024 or early 2025. So there’s still plenty of time to see the continuation of Ellie and Joel’s story. We’ll see if the long wait doesn’t affect the excitement of the public.

There are still not many details about the second season, nor new additions to its cast. However, its producers have said on different occasions that it would adapt the events of the second game. Perhaps in a few months we will have new information, including the actress who will give life to Abby.

Will The Last of Us end with the second season?

Although there are only two sets of The Last of Usthe series could expand beyond two seasons. Recently its producers said that it was very likely that we will have at least a third. This in order to adapt the story in the best possible way.

Source: HBO Max

Those who played the sequel to TLOU know that it is much longer than the original. Not to mention that this time we see the plot from the point of view of two different protagonists.. So it makes sense that they have to expand into the television format. Are you excited that we can have more seasons?

