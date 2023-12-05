This year was full of series of Star Warssince a fairly short period of time the third season of The Mandalorian and also the expected adventures of Ahsokaand although they are good programs, none have been able to reach the heights they reached Andor. Which a year ago starred Diego Luna, achieving high ratings due to the level of seriousness handled, that includes the political conflicts between the empire and the rebels seeking to overthrow it.

As mentioned by some journalists from specialized media, the second season of the series was planned to arrive in August 2024, something that makes sense to have a year of rest, recordings and also production regarding the first wave of chapters. However, sources close to them would mention that it is something that unfortunately is not going to happen, given that 2025 as the year chosen to know the definitive conclusion of the character until reaching his film.

Here is what was mentioned by one of the experts on the subject:

Quick update on this story. Andor is almost certainly gone to 2025, while Skeleton Crew and Acolyte will likely be the only two live-action Star Wars shows from 2024.

This must have happened due to a certain specific issue, that is the situation that occurred this year in Hollywood, with two specific strikes, the first among writers and the second among actors. Resulting in the delay of release dates for some important films in the industry. Even Deadpool 3 It was affected for a few months, and thus it will be released until July 2024.

Remember that the first season of Andor Is available in Disney Plus.

Via: Bespin Bulletin

Editor’s note: We cannot argue that Andor is one of the best live action Star Wars series next to The Mandalorian, although season three of the latter was a bit disappointing, let’s hope that the fourth has a respectable return and the height of the other two.