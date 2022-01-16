After more than a year away from the anime world, it was recently revealed that the Kanojo adaptation Okarishimasu, better known as Rent A Girlfriend, It will finally return to Japanese television and streaming services this coming July. This announcement was accompanied by a new teaser.

Although a specific date has not been shared at the moment, a new teaser has confirmed that the second season of anime Rent A Girlfriend It will be released sometime in July 2022. In this way, the advance prepares fans for one of the arcs most loved by the public.

Although the teaser does not give much information, the second season of the anime will adapt the events that take place between Kazuya and Chizuhara while trying to make a movie. To celebrate this announcement, Reiji Miyajima, mangaka responsible for this work, shared a special illustration.

Similarly, the first poster of the second season was released.

All of us who have read the manga Rent A Girlfriend To this day, we know the deplorable state of history. However, the anime still has a couple of quality episodes left, so it’s still some time before Miyajima’s mistakes make their way into the adaptation.

