multiversus came to stay. After a somewhat rocky start, the free-to-play fighting game managed to garner a good fan base, and the developers have launched the second season of the title. Here we can not only expect more rewards and additional skins, but a new character and never-before-seen setting are on the way.

The biggest news for the second season of multiversus are the inclusion of Marvin the Martian as a completely new characteras well as a setting inspired by game of Thrones. These two additions do not yet have a release date, but will be available for free in a future update.

The second season of Multiversus It will also feature a new, improved Battle Pass that, unlike Season One, will offer rewards at all levels for both the Free and Premium tracks. The skins available here are a Sherlock Holmes-themed variant for Tom and Jerrya conductor costume for Bugs, and a space suit for Velma.

Lastly, the in-game store will also open with the start of Season 2, offering new skins of Samurai Batman, Evil Morty and Fern Finn to buy with the currency of Multiversus. On related topics, it looks like Joker is coming to the title soon. Similarly, the experience required to level up has increased.

Editor’s Note:

Although I’m not a fan of multiversusIt’s good to see the game stay alive, and the developers manage to offer the necessary support to keep a community active for as long as possible.

Via: multiversus