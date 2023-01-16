demon slayer is one of the most popular anime right now, and with its third season scheduled to arrive in the spring of this year, fans can’t wait to see Tanjiro in action once again. So now is the perfect time to rewatch the entire series, and if you don’t have a Crunchyroll account, you’ll be glad to know that the second season is coming to Netflix this month.

According to Comic Book, the second season of demon slayer Coming to Netflix on January 21, 2023. Although details are scarce at the moment, let’s remember that the arcs of Mugen Trian and the Entertainment District are adapted here. Unfortunately, at the moment it is unknown if the Mugen Train movie will join this streaming platform.

Secondly, We remind you that in April of this year the third season of the anime will be released. Along with this, a film focused on linking the events of the second and third season will be released on March 4 in Mexico, followed by a special event in our country.

Remember, the second season of demon slayer Coming to Netflix on January 21. On related topics, you can learn more about the next anime film here. Similarly, this is the influence of demon slayer in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Editor’s Note:

The second season of demon slayer it was much better than the first one, and this is mainly due to the way that Ufotable managed to adapt the events of the manga. I’m not just talking about the flawless animation, but they were able to take lengthy explanations from the manga, and turn them into scenes that make something clear without actually saying it.

Via: comic book