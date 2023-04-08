The second season of Andor will come to disneyplus in August 2024, and is promised to lead directly to Rogue One. At the Lucasfilm Studio Showcase panel of Star Wars Celebrationexecutive producer Tony Gilroy was joined by Diego Luna, Andy Serkis and more of the cast to announce the release window.

“We started shooting in November,” Gilroy said. “We are halfway through. We will record until August. We are on the exact schedule. We’re going to wrap up in August, spend another year in post production. I guess we’ll go out next August.”

Action-packed clips from the second season were also shown. This started with a voice saying “I had a feeling you’d be back soon”, showing Cassian, Dedra, Syril and Bix reunited. “If we don’t stick together, we will be crushed.” Gilroy also teased what’s to come in the second season. “They know where we are going. They saw that explode Star of death. We make that happen.”

Adding to this point, Games Radar tweeted about a new hint from Gilroy, who confirmed that the final scene of Andor will lead directly to Rogue One. “We’ll let you know how he got there and what it cost him,” she said. The cast and crew also reminisced about the start of Andor and how the program has grown so fast.

“Last time we came here, we were a secret,” Gilroy said. “We had not shown anything to anyone. It was disconcerting. It’s tremendously exciting to be here, to feel part of the community in a legitimate way. “We are really doing what we have been doing for three years. It is a train that keeps rolling. We are moving as fast as we can to finish it and make you proud of us.”

Previously, we learned that the first season of Andor took place over a year and that the second season would focus on the four years leading up to the events of Rogue One. Filming for the second season began last November, but this is our first big update since then. Andor it was released last year and received critical acclaim. In our review of the first season, we noted that “Andor is one of the best tv shows of the year and as good as Star Wars It’s been a long, long time.”

