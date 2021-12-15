Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Tomorrow, Thursday, the second round of the President of the State Jujitsu Cup will start at the Ju-Jitsu Arena in the capital Abu Dhabi, while the final round will be held on Friday, which will witness the announcement of the champion of the most expensive local competition.

In these two rounds, a number of male and female players from state clubs, of different weights, participate in the open belt system, in the categories of juniors under 16 years, youth under 18 years and adults over 18 years for boys, girls, men and women.

Tomorrow’s activities start at 12 noon with the official weighing procedures, and the competitions will start at two o’clock in the afternoon.

Muhammad Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, confirmed that the competition for the most expensive local titles comes at an ideal time, after the break of the heroes who honored the homeland, during their wonderful performance in the World and Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championships, and that the players are ready to continue their brilliance on the rug and help their clubs to take the podium again.

Al Dhaheri pointed out that each championship organized by the capital, Abu Dhabi, or the Emirates represents the focus of attention of jiu-jitsu lovers in the country, and at the world level, as a result of its ability to dazzle in the organization, and the ability to attract the best talents and players, thanks to the great support received by this sport from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and the tireless follow-up of the Union, which is keen to translate the leadership’s vision and support into achievements on the ground.

Al Dhaheri said: We expect the clubs participating in the final rounds of the President’s Cup to perform outstandingly in all categories, in a manner befitting the importance of the tournament and its role in enabling talents to hone their skills and prepare them for the upcoming international competitions, and to conclude the sports season in the best possible way.

He explained that the federation continues to work on improving and developing the local events calendar throughout the year, in a way that ensures the readiness of male and female players to reach the world and gain the honor of representing national teams in their different age groups.

And Faisal Al Ketbi, the UAE star and Bani Yas player, said: Returning to the last edition of the President’s Cup for Jujitsu, I can say that winning the prestigious championship is not matched by any pride or honor, and the competition in the current version will be stronger than before, in light of the keenness of the participating clubs to He made great efforts to win the championship title, and made great preparations for the players to appear honorably in the competitions.

Al-Ketbi added that the players of Baniyas Club confirmed their readiness to participate and achieve victory again, and preserve the title, and pledged to redouble their efforts and focus to stay at the top, stressing that he will give his colleagues in the club from different groups the moral motivation to present the best levels.

Champion Haya Al-Jahouri, player of Al-Wahda Academy, said that the players are waiting for this moment, as it paves the way for the first participation of women in the precious tournament, and now the opportunity is right to shine locally, and she and her colleagues have intensified their preparations to reach the required readiness to achieve the desired results, and to compete until the last breath.