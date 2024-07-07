Macron will not address the French on July 7 after the second round of parliamentary elections

French President Emmanuel Macron refused to address the nation on Sunday, July 7, after the first results of the second round of parliamentary elections were announced, the Elysee Palace reported.

Earlier, it was reported that Macron could address the nation after the vote and also hold a meeting at the Elysee Palace to discuss its results.

The presidential residence reported that currently “the head of state is studying the results of the legislative elections as they are published, by district.” The Elysee Palace emphasized that Macron “as the guarantor of state institutions will respect the sovereign choice of the French.”

According to research, the left is leading in the elections

By data According to IFOP polls, the left-wing New Popular Front is leading in the second round of elections, ahead of Macron’s Together coalition and the right-wing National Rally, with 188 to 199 seats in parliament. Together will get 164 to 169 seats, while Le Pen’s party will get 135 to 143 seats.

Commenting on the preliminary results, Macron said they do not show who will “rule”. A source close to him said that the head of state “calls for ‘caution’ in analyzing the results of the parliamentary elections to determine who may be tasked with forming a government.” At the same time, Macron is pleased that the central bloc is alive after seven years in power.

Prime Minister resigns, leftists ready to form cabinet

The head of the leading New Popular Front, Jean-Luc Mélenchon, has already announced his readiness to form a new government. He indicated that Macron, in the current circumstances, is obliged to entrust this to the left.

Mélenchon called on the president to “admit defeat and not try to ignore the election results.” At the same time, he said that the New Popular Front does not intend to enter into a coalition with Macron’s bloc.

The founder of the National Rally, Marine Le Pen, commenting on the preliminary election results, emphasized that the victory of her party, which did not take first place this time, is only being postponed.

The wave is rising, it has not risen high enough this time, but it continues to rise and as a result our victory is in reality only delayed. Marine Le Pen founder of the “National Association”

In turn, the leader of the National Rally, Jordan Bardella, said that the party had made a historic breakthrough in the elections, doubling the number of deputies in parliament.

Meanwhile, the country’s Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced that he would resign on the morning of Monday, July 8.

In accordance with democratic tradition, I will submit my resignation to the President of the Republic on the morning of July 8. Gabriel Attal Prime Minister of France

He stressed that he is ready to perform the duties of the head of government for as long as necessary until a new cabinet of ministers is formed.