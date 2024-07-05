Paris (Union)

The second round of early French parliamentary elections will begin tomorrow, after the first round resulted in a remarkable advance for the far-right parties led by the “National Rally”.

Analysts stressed that although the results of the second round scheduled for tomorrow may change the political landscape left by the June 30 round, due to the alliances that the forces opposing the far-right movement have crystallized over the past few days, this does not diminish the importance of that movement’s gains, in light of the fact that what it achieved during the previous round of voting was the first time that the far-right has won any of the rounds of the general elections in France throughout their history.

The results of the first round may also open the door for the National Rally party and its young leader, Jordan Bardella (28 years old), to acquire between 230 and 280 seats in the next National Assembly, which would represent a significant increase from its share in the previous parliament, which did not exceed 88 seats.

According to analysts, the results of the French elections so far have been an indication that what they described as the “risky adventure” undertaken by President Macron to bring forward the legislative elections after he and his allies suffered a severe defeat in the recent European Parliament elections has not borne fruit, and has even brought largely counterproductive results.

The results of the first round revealed that French voters, who voted in seemingly record numbers, preferred to move away from the political center and express their support for the far-right and far-left parties, which warns that President Macron will be forced to coexist during the remaining years of his term, which ends in 2027, with a government that does not agree with his political orientations.

If this happens, it will be a repetition of a scenario that France has witnessed many times, the last of which was between 1997 and 2002, when the Elysee Palace was in the hands of conservative President Jacques Chirac, and the government was in the hands of Socialist Prime Minister Lionel Jospin.

Analytical and political circles in Paris confirmed that the rise of the neoliberal movement on the domestic scene played a decisive role in the right-wing forces achieving these gains, which were described as unprecedented.

Since the 1980s, the ruling establishment in France, especially during the era of the late President François Mitterrand, has moved towards adopting the orientations of that movement, which are more dominated by capitalism, which gradually paved the way for the emergence of far-right parties in the political scene.

Analysts believe that these parties, some of which were “political outcasts” on the French scene until a few decades ago, have benefited from the deterioration of economic and social conditions over the past few years, in parallel with opening the door to receiving more immigrants, which has fueled fears among many segments of society about the potential impact of this on what they consider to be France’s “cultural identity.”

These developments, according to analysts, have led to a steady expansion of popular support for right-wing forces among voters in France. After the National Front, the former name of the far-right party in the country, received no more than 1% of the vote in the 1973 elections, the party increased its share in subsequent elections, entering the National Assembly (parliament) for the first time in 1986, with the support of 9.65% of voters.

At the same time, the far-right took advantage of the French authorities’ relaxation of their immigration policies, which allowed a large influx of immigrants, to raise concerns that this could weaken the country’s social fabric, which gained it more support at the ballot box, leading to the victory of the founder of the “National Front”, Jean-Marie Le Pen, with 14.4% of the vote in the 1988 presidential election.

This upward trend continued through the votes held at the legislative and presidential levels in France over the following decades, until it reached its peak with the first round of the recent legislative elections, which resulted in the National Rally party, the new name for the National Front, and its allies coming in first, with more than 33% of the votes, ahead of the left-wing alliance, which won nearly 28%, and then the coalition supporting President Emmanuel Macron (20% of the voters’ votes).