Among the winning teams of this day are Wolfsburg, Juventus, Arsenal and Olympique de Lyon. One of the highlights of the date was Real Madrid and Manchester City, where the Spanish team tied the match in injury time with a goal from Kenti Robles.

Tuesday, August 31:

Apollon (CYP) 1 – 2 Kharkiv (UKR)

Rosengård (SWE) 0 – 3 Hoffenheim (GER)

Twente (NED) 1 – 1 Benfica (POR)

Real Madrid (ESP) 1 – Manchester City 1 (ENG)

Arsenal (ENG) 3 – 0 Slavia Praha (CZE)

Wednesday, September 1:

Wolfsburg (GER) 3 – 2 Bordeaux (FRA)

Osijek (CRO) 1 – 1 Breidablik (ISL)

Sparta Praha (CZE) 0 – 1 HB Køge (DEN)

Vålerenga (NOR) 1 – 3 Kopparbergs / Göteborg FC (SWE)

Vllaznia (ALB) 0 – 2 Juventus (ITA)

Servette FCCF (SUI) 1 – 1 Glasgow City (SCO)

Levante (ESP) 1 – 2 Lyon (FRA)

