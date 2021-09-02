On Tuesday, August 31 and Wednesday, September 1, the first phase of round 2 of the UEFA Women’s Champions League was played with the 12 two-legged ties. The return matches will be played on September 8 and 9. The clubs that pass the stage will join Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern and Chelsea, in the group stage that will take place from October.
Among the winning teams of this day are Wolfsburg, Juventus, Arsenal and Olympique de Lyon. One of the highlights of the date was Real Madrid and Manchester City, where the Spanish team tied the match in injury time with a goal from Kenti Robles.
These were the results of the day
Tuesday, August 31:
Apollon (CYP) 1 – 2 Kharkiv (UKR)
Rosengård (SWE) 0 – 3 Hoffenheim (GER)
Twente (NED) 1 – 1 Benfica (POR)
Real Madrid (ESP) 1 – Manchester City 1 (ENG)
Arsenal (ENG) 3 – 0 Slavia Praha (CZE)
Wednesday, September 1:
Wolfsburg (GER) 3 – 2 Bordeaux (FRA)
Osijek (CRO) 1 – 1 Breidablik (ISL)
Sparta Praha (CZE) 0 – 1 HB Køge (DEN)
Vålerenga (NOR) 1 – 3 Kopparbergs / Göteborg FC (SWE)
Vllaznia (ALB) 0 – 2 Juventus (ITA)
Servette FCCF (SUI) 1 – 1 Glasgow City (SCO)
Levante (ESP) 1 – 2 Lyon (FRA)
