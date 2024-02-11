Ex-Prime Minister and former Foreign Minister will meet in the second round of elections in Finland

In Finland, the second round of presidential elections began at 9:00 local time. This is reported by Ministry of Justice countries.

“Preliminary results of the vote count in the presidential elections, which will be held on Sunday, January 28, will be published in the Results Service of the Ministry of Justice starting at 20:00 on election day,” the department’s statement noted. They also emphasized that as a result of early voting in Finland there was a record turnout – more than 44 percent of voters. Last time, early voting turnout was just over 37 percent.

In the second round of elections, former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto will fight for the presidency. According to opinion polls, Stubb is the undisputed favorite in the election race.

Earlier, Stubb announced Helsinki’s readiness to become a mediator to resolve the conflict in Ukraine. In particular, he emphasized that he is on good personal terms with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and is able to build a dialogue with Moscow.