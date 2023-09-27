The second report of the presidential commission investigating the Ayotzinapa case ignores the great request of the families of the 43 normalistas these months, the dozens of military espionage documents that would provide, in their opinion, information about the attack and the disappearance of the students. The document, to which EL PAÍS has had access, points out nine places near Iguala as a possible destination for the boys, all listed as hypotheses.

The report has 133 pages and incorporates in a veiled manner the content of some of the screenshots that appeared in the first report, presented in August of last year, later rejected by another of the investigative teams, the interdisciplinary group of independent experts (GIEI ). The screenshots, unverifiable as explained by the GIEI, collected messages supposedly exchanged by dozens of alleged criminals and their relatives, part of the orbit of the criminal group that perpetrated the attack, Guerreros Unidos, and its network of allies in the institutions.

The president of the Commission for Truth and Access to Justice in the Ayotzinapa case, Alejandro Encinas, officially presents this second report this Wednesday. The appearance of the document occurs hours after the Government posted another text on the website of the Ministry of the Interior, “Ayotzinapa. Narrative of the facts according to the investigation carried out”, much more concise. According to people close to Encinas, the latter is part of the same document, that is, the commission’s second report. Compared both, the texts are similar, but they differ. Unlike the first, furthermore, the “Narrative…” does not incorporate the logos or the name of the commission.

The confusion due to the half-simultaneous appearance of both documents is reminiscent of the advent of the commission’s first report. After its presentation in August 2022, the Government tried to address criticism due to the lack of news in the investigations, qualifying some of the data provided in a second presentation, days later. Thus, Encinas informed the second that an Army general had ordered the killing of six of the 43 days after the attack. The problem was that this information was derived from the unverifiable chats in the report, which were later rejected.

Just like last year, the mess now lasts a week. The families of the 43 learned the content of this second report on Tuesday of last week, when Encinas gave them a private presentation. So, the families assumed its content. A person who was at the presentation told this newspaper: “It is a more professional work that gives a good account of everything that the process has been, including the facts and part of the historical truth.” Encinas barely mentioned the unverifiable screenshots.

But everything has changed since Tuesday of last week. The families and the president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, met on Wednesday at the National Palace. The meeting was tense. The families insisted on the military espionage documents, key in the investigations, they say, because documents made public along these lines include conversations between members of the Iguala criminal network, from the same day of the events, September 26, 2014, which They deal with the fate of a group of at least 17 students.

Aware of the GIEI investigations, the families point out that the documents mentioned above ensure the existence of many more, hundreds in fact. The GIEI says that these unknown documents could contain new intercepted conversations and, therefore, more data on the attack and the final destination of the students. On Wednesday, the families insisted on all of this. But López Obrador closed his mouth and assumed the Army’s position: these documents do not exist.

The mess was to be resolved this Monday. The president summoned the families again to the National Palace, while he bought time to prepare his move. Some thought that he would make a last attempt before the Secretary of National Defense, pointing out the need to find the documents requested by the other side. It didn’t happen like that. Absent López Obrador, Encinas and other cabinet colleagues met with the families to read them a “narrative prepared in the security cabinet,” according to a person present at the meeting. It was actually the document that the Government released this Tuesday, “Ayotzinapa. Narrative of the events according to the investigation carried out.”

It was that new narrative, born between last Tuesday and Monday, that lifted the families. His lawyer, Vidulfo Rosales, criticized this new version upon leaving the Palace on Monday. “Encinas reports that the students were infiltrated, that there was a dispute between organized crime groups, reducing responsibility to crime, leaving out the Army and the authorities,” he said. Rosales also noted that Encinas had suddenly given much more importance to the rejected chats from the first report.

Compared, the “Narrative…” and the second report of the commission differ in several aspects. In the first, the authors incorporate quite naturally – no longer in a veiled manner – unverifiable chats from the first report, such as one in which the wife of an alleged member of Guerreros Unidos and in charge of their communications, alias El Chino, speaks with the daughter of the municipal president of Iguala, José Luis Abarca. The daughter says that her father is very angry and orders that “they recover the merchandise and fuck everyone at their discretion.” The merchandise would be drugs, part of Guerreros Unidos’ shipments to the north. Abarca, linked from the beginning to the criminal group, would have ordered the attack, according to this message, which was considered unverifiable.

The differences don’t end there. In the “Narrative…”, 100 pages shorter than the report, the accusations against one of the Guerreros Unidos operators at the time, Gildardo López Astudillo, alias El Gil, are constant. Above all, at times when the criminal group disappears the students. Becoming a protected witness of the Attorney General’s Office (FGR) in 2019, El Gil has accused the military of being involved in the attack against the students. He even went so far as to say that elements of the Army took a group to a barracks in Iguala, before handing them back to Guerreros Unidos.

Places

Over 10 pages, the commission’s second report accumulates up to nine hypotheses about the final fate of the boys. “There is certainty,” the text says, “that the students were separated into at least three groups.” Some of the boys were taken by criminals and police from Iguala and Cocula to the northwest area of ​​Iguala, the site of the attack, after passing through a police facility, known in the area as “barandilla.” Not much more is known about the rest.

From there, everything is hypothesis. The report incorporates testimonies from protected witnesses, police officers, alleged criminals and statements obtained by the old team of the National Human Rights Commission, to present them. One, for example, points out that a group ended up in a colony on a hill outside Iguala, known as Pueblo Viejo. Another, that this or another group ended up in Loma de Coyotes, a place somewhat south of the previous one.

One more points to Huitzuco and the road that leads to the municipality, on the opposite side of the previous places. In recent years, groups of investigators have demonstrated the collaboration of the Huitzuco police with Guerreros Unidos. Municipal agents took a group of students from the other scene of the attack, the Palace of Justice. The commission also speaks of Rancho de Los Tilos, one of the cells of Guerreros Unidos, with a strong presence in Iguala and Huitzuco. The ranch in question operated at the northern exit of Iguala. According to testimonies collected by the commission, this cell dissolved its victims in acid.

The report also points out the Carnicería ravine, a place in Cocula, south of Iguala, where researchers found, in 2020 and 2021, remains of two of the 43 missing normal students, Jhosivani Guerrero and Christian Rodríguez. The commission does not explain how the boys’ remains could have gotten there. None of the other hypotheses appears as a link between the ravine and the rest of the places listed. The commission rejects, as it did last time, the hypothesis of the Cocula garbage dump, central to the hypothesis of the previous Government, chaired by Enrique Peña Nito (2012-2018), today identified as a fabrication by the researchers.

Chats

Beyond the similarities or differences between the report and the “Narrative…”, both documents take up the rejected chats from the first installment. On page six of the report, the commission notes that it asked “LLC Meta Platforms Inc., the company that developed the WhatsApp and Facebook applications” if the screenshots in its first report were compatible with the WhatsApp design “available at Mexico between September 2014 and September 2015, for the Android operating system.” The company responded: “It is not impossible, through screenshots in any other way, to validate the existence or not of the communications.”

Despite this, the report continues: “That is, it cannot be ensured that the captured messages are true or false. Although this does not allow its judicialization, its cross-checking and validation with information from different sources allowed us to open new lines of investigation.” And he adds that in November 2022, the commission delivered to the Prosecutor’s Office an “analysis of the contents, characters and locations in time, place and circumstance of the screenshots, as well as the analysis of coincidences of 154 relevant events identified within the messages with testimonies, documents” and so on, to see if they could be real or not. At 99, the commission points out that there is “at least one reference in the judicial files and the sources consulted.”

Thus, although he does not directly mention the chats, he incorporates them indirectly, as on page 28, when he talks about an alleged conversation between Army Captain José Martínez Crespo, accused of organized crime and forced disappearance of the 43, thanks to other evidence, and a member of Guerreros Unidos, “in which they state that, ‘on a municipal basis, we do not find anyone and we check the trucks thoroughly.” The message, supposedly sent at 11:54 p.m., would refer to the inspection of the installation of railings by the Iguala Police, where Crespo does go that night. The problem with the message, of course, is that it is unverifiable.

There is more. There is the case of an alleged exchange between Chino’s wife, mentioned above, and his cousin, from November 2014, in which they talk about the Guerreros Unidos clean-up operation, which, apparently, tried to erase the traces of the persecution and the disappearance of the students. “This car told me that they kidnapped an engineer, so that he would go and dig up all the bodies that were there and take them away (…) they were going to be moving them if necessary.”

Again, the exchange is possible, but unverifiable. In its new report, the commission incorporates these messages when they verify some part of the story of what happened, indicated in other evidence. It happens, however, that the messages obtained in recent years, far from supporting known versions, could rely on them to try to tilt the investigation one way or the other, and thus control the consequences of the investigations.

