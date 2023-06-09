Ronaldo Luiz Nazario da Lima bought Real Valladolid in 2018 and assured that five years later he would take it to Europe. Five years have elapsed and the promise has faded: the continental territory that the team will visit next year will be Andorra, a rival in the Second Division, a category to which the blanquivioleta club was relegated a few days ago for the second time in the Brazilian’s tenure . Doubts hang over the project. Ronaldo came out at a press conference on Monday, barely 12 hours after the fall, to give explanations and what he achieved was to outrage the fans, calling the supporters clubs that opposed the change of shield carried out last year “radical”. and attacking the previous mayor for not giving subsidies for the entity.

The numbers sing. Since 2018 the city has experienced two permanences, the decline of 2021, the rise of 2022 and this new fall. The first setback occurred without the management daring to fire the then coach, Sergio González. Yes, José Rojo ‘Pacheta’ was dismissed this spring, with the team one point from relegation, replacing him with an unknown Paulo Pezzolano whose continuity has been ratified for the silver category despite his bad feelings and results. The sports director, Fran Sánchez, will also continue with the challenge of putting together a competitive squad in the demanding Second Division one year after celebrating direct promotion with Pacheta.

The season has passed with great social support, with an unprecedented figure of 20,000 subscribers. The main criticisms of Ronaldo and those close to him have responded to the change of shield, with frequent chants of “The shield is not touched” or “The shield return it” by the cheerleaders. Only for a few minutes of Real Valladolid – Mallorca (3-3), in April, Pezzolano’s first meeting, was heard “Ronaldo go now!” until last Sunday, when the relegation against Getafe at home was consummated, those screams were reproduced again. The aforementioned branded this part of the fans as “radicals” on Monday and maintained, given the rumors of sale, that he will only leave when he leaves “a legacy” yet to come in football matters beyond the advances of Real Valladolid as a brand or in the extra-sports

The animation collective Fondo Norte has issued a statement against the “shameful and surprising” statements and has insisted on being “free to think and give opinions” in their eagerness to recover the shield. In addition, they emphasize that their “altruistic” work has contributed to generating a good atmosphere in the meetings. The Federation of Peñas, consulted by EL PAÍS, prefers not to comment for the moment on the “serious statements” of the owner of the Pucela and will wait for more information before making a statement.

Pulse with the City Council

The former striker attacked the acting councilor, Óscar Puente (PSOE), for not giving financing to the entity: “After four years he has done absolutely nothing for Real Valladolid.” Puente lamented the leader’s lack of self-criticism after the two sports debacles in the five-year term and reported in radio interviews on Cadena Ser y Cope that the City Council has contributed five million to the entity: “Ronaldo’s problem is that he does not know where this. He knows neither the country in which he lives nor the city in which he has landed. In Spain, what he wants is not possible. Neither I can give him the stadium nor can I give him the stadium for 50 years and assume the costs”. The president of Pucela also announced on Monday that the probable new mayor, Jesús Julio Carnero (PP), has promised to help the group, in addition to seeking private initiative to boost the club. The former mayor from Pucelano, Javier León de la Riva (PP), however, has supported his socialist successor, considering it “unbelievable” that the Brazilian blames the decline on council policies.

The extra-sports facet was the protagonist of a good part of the intervention of the high office, little given to press conferences and visibly annoyed during the appearance, where he also launched some taunts for the media. There he claimed to have invested 18 million in improvements to the municipally owned stadium, such as the removal of the old moat or a reform in the offices, changing rooms or interior of the New José Zorrilla. The figure is not far from the 25 million with which Carnero indicated in the electoral campaign that he would undertake a major remodeling of the Real Valladolid fiefdom and cover it completely. Ronaldo flatly denied that he aspired to sell the club and insisted that he remain in charge until he achieves that promised but distant “legacy” in sporting matters, with the challenge of being promoted again for the second time in three years. Pucela has suffered five relegations so far this century, the team that has the most in the First Division, without the new ownership having reversed the trend of “elevator” of the thirteenth best team in Spain according to the historical classification of the League.

The ratified Fran Sánchez now faces the challenge of curdling a good squad for a Pezzolano who starts with the stigma of failure to stay. Key players like Larin, Amallah, Hongla or Plata could leave that locker room as a result of his high salary. The salary indices of the League will mark the economic power of Real Valladolid, whose sporting prestige is no longer so attractive after the instability offered in recent years despite the emergence of Ronaldo.

