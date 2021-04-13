Ramadan begins today, Tuesday, in many Islamic countries for the second year in light of the Covid-19 pandemic, while vaccination campaigns are experiencing a new hobble with the United States’ call to suspend the use of Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

And Muslims will spend the month of Ramadan, which begins Tuesday or Wednesday, according to countries, in light of health restrictions and fears of new infections.

In Indonesia, which has the largest number of Muslims in the world, the government permitted this year to hold evening prayers during the month of fasting, but the capacity of mosques will not exceed fifty percent.

Religious officials called on residents to pray at home, and several regions, including Jakarta, have banned gatherings at breakfast time. The government also banned regular travel during Eid al-Fitr, which falls this year around May 12. In Egypt, the most populous country in the Arab world with more than a hundred million people, Ramadan begins on Tuesday.

The residents of Cairo were busy Monday doing their purchases in preparation for this holy month, neglecting to wear masks or social distancing. Many stores displayed Ramadan lanterns in the neighborhoods.

No family get-togethers

In Tunisia, where Ramadan took place last year amid the general closure, the government was forced this year to revoke the decision to extend the curfew to start at 19:00, and imposed it from 22:00 due to a wave of protests.

“Usually after fasting, we go to the old city in Tunis and to the town of Sidi Bou Said, we take walks and exchange invitations and the children run in the street,” said painter Samira Khleifi (45 years old). But this year we will only be able to take a short tour, it will be sad.

In Morocco, measures were taken shortly before the occasion of Ramadan, including extending the curfew and banning celebrations and gatherings.

And the month of Ramadan descends on Syria a month after the bloody conflict entered its tenth year, while the country is witnessing its worst economic crisis since its outbreak, with the acceleration of the deterioration of the value of the Syrian pound against the dollar in the black market, the rise in prices at record rates, and a severe fuel crisis that has even reduced the ability to Movement in government-controlled areas.

In Amman, Rima Kabalan emphasized, “Certainly, Ramadan will not be like previous years, neither family meetings, nor prayers in the mosque, as before, nor Ramadan tents, nor tables of the Most Merciful, nor staying up late and sahur in the streets until the early morning hours.”