The second racket of the world, Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka on Instagram (the social network is banned in the Russian Federation; it belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned) showed photos in a swimsuit.

The 25-year-old athlete posed in a black swimsuit with her friend. In the publication, Sabalenka congratulated her friend on her birthday.

On October 23, former world number one American Serena Williams cut Sabalenka out of a group photo. The photo was taken at the opening of the Italian-style restaurant Casadonna in Miami. Both athletes posted identical photos from the party on their social media pages, but Williams zoomed in so that the Belarusian tennis player would not be included in the frame.

Sabalenka is the second racket of the world in singles. She has won the 2023 Australian Open in singles, as well as the 2021 Australian Open and 2019 US Open in doubles.